A day after Glenwood Canyon closed for several hours due to renewed concerns of flash flood through the Grizzly Creek Fire burn scar, panelists at the Aspen Ideas Festival tackled designed burns as a method for reducing the severity and impacts of wildfires.
Fire scientists Susan Prichard and Don Hankins spoke Thursday of a “fuel crisis” — so many years of fire prevention and mitigation efforts have led to a buildup of combustible fuels, allowing fires to burn hotter and grow faster. Before human intervention, fires helped to keep landscapes from becoming overgrown with vegetation. Now, without that natural process, high-intensity fires not only prolong the time the fire burns, but how long it takes to get back to normal.
Hankins, a professor of geography at California State University-Chico and a student of indigenous land stewardship, said his home of Butte County saw more than 1 million acres burn last year, more than 90% of which was high severity.
“There’s not a standing tree there — there’s stumps, there are piles of charred trees,” Hankins said. “If we allow wildfires to take place in that high severity context, we’re not achieving anything positive. …It’s going to take a long time for that to come back.”
When a fire burns that hot, even trees with extensive fire protection in their bark — ponderosa pine, western larch and Douglas fir in Prichard’s home in Washington state, where she’s a fire ecologist at the University of Washington School of Environmental and Forest Services — don’t often stand a chance. Those trees take an extensive amount of time to replace, damaging the ecosystem of the forest when they have to start from scratch.
Prichard said that thinning of forests also reduces their vulnerability to drought, disease and insects.
She added that despite a popular connection often made, climate change isn’t the catch-all culprit for wildfire vulnerability, citing one colleague who said only 20% “of what we’re seeing right now has to do with drier climates.”
“We don’t just have a climate crisis — I’m not minimizing that, it keeps me up at night — but we also have a fuels crisis,” Prichard said.
When asked by an audience member about the role pine beetles have played locally, Prichard said they aren’t to blame for fire vulnerability, as those forests are “fueled up already.”
In their view, the solution is solving the “deficit of fire,” as Hankins put it: Managing the fires that do start, in some cases letting them burn, and cleaning up underbrush and other fuels that could exacerbate an uncontrolled situation.
It’s a hard sell, they admitted, for local communities to allow fires to run through their areas. There’s concerns about safety as well as general attractiveness of an area with a charred ecosystem.
Prescribed burns are started under mild conditions, sometimes with mild winds to allow the fires to move. Only .3% of prescribed fires on federal lands have jumped containment lines, according to Prichard.
Hankins said laws and policies — he highlighted those in California — make it even harder to allow fires to cleanse landscapes; he discussed how indigenous peoples recognized the need for such an action.
Prichard said she understands “giving forests a bath,” as some of her colleagues call it, is a hard idea to push, but she’s seeing it move forward in some communities, including her own in northern Washington, where residents actively engage in fuel reduction burns when fires start.
“What we do need to do as a society is to reimagine a different relationship with fire,” Prichard said. “We’re no longer talking about ‘if,’ we’re talking about ‘when’ and that’s a really important paradigm shift for my community because it means we can and should be proactive. The best tool in the toolbox? Fire.”
Hankins said it will take grassroots campaigning to be able to solve the wildfire crisis and that “the government isn’t going to be our solution.” However, he and Prichard agreed that of the issues surrounding climate change, wildfires may be among the more solvable due to its adjacency rather than correlation.
Prichard cited the “worried optimist” quote often referred to in Wednesday’s panel discussion in which the late Madeleine Albright was honored.
“I do think this one issue about wildfires and climate change is quite hopeful,” she said.
Aspen Institute Assistant Director for Climate and Environment Kate Jaffee introduced the panel. Colorado Gov. Jared Polis was listed as a panelist as recently as Tuesday, but didn’t attend the event. He posted images on social media of the Colorado Avalanche’s Stanley Cup celebration in Denver on Thursday morning.
The panel was moderated by Carlos Fernández, the Colorado State Director for The Nature Conservancy.