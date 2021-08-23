Aspen’s Next Generation Advisory Commission hasn’t had an official meeting in 2021 because there aren’t enough board members to make a quorum. The volunteer board advises Aspen City Council on the policy interests affecting the 18- to 40-year-old demographic living or working in Aspen.
“I think the last year and a half, the challenge has been COVID-related stuff,” said Leah Fielding, chair for Next Gen. “But there’s a larger issue at play, which is housing. We lost two or three members just recently because they couldn’t find a place to live.”
The board was formed in 2014 to engage the next generation of leaders in local issues and has experienced some success in that time, forming a mentorship organization, campaigning to change Aspen’s municipal election date from May to March and consistently being an advocate for more affordable housing, Fielding said. She added that there is always more to do, with an emphasis on transportation, mental health and child care being priorities.
At the time Next Gen was founded, the under-40 set had their pick of boards to join, including Aspen Young Professionals Association, Spring Board, The Buddy Program’s junior board and Jazz Aspen Snowmass’ junior advisory board. Today, those options are limited, with all but one — The Buddy Program junior board — essentially defunct.
“Similar to other youth boards, which were starting to find that they had met their mission statements or that situations were changing, volunteer boards are incredibly difficult to maintain membership because people’s lives change significantly in short periods of time,” said AYPA’s Reilly Thimons. “AYPA was seeing a decline in members of the board. … By the time we reached March 2020, we were somewhat of a skeleton crew.”
AYPA is a nonprofit professional organization, which at its peak had upward of 300 paying members who received benefits such as large networking events and more intimate career- and issue-oriented lectures and panels. The organization is currently on pause, and is not collecting any member dues while its board reevaluates its future. AYPA’s primary funding came from sponsors and, with COVID-19, that quickly dried up, said Thimons.
But even before that, membership was dwindling.
“The frequency and style of events evolved, and there was a different demand from memberships around the types of events and interest for more networking support services instead of social events,” she said. “We already had been discussing restructuring when the pandemic hit.”
Spring Board was another valley board with a goal to “empower a new generation by encouraging leadership, philanthropy and volunteering,” according to its website. The board formally retired in summer 2020, confirmed former Operations Chair Colleen Loughlin. Spring Board declined further comment, but noted that in its 23 years, the board donated to a variety of valleywide nonprofits and organizations.
There are speculations from organizers as to why under-40 boards are struggling: loss of interest once meetings were held online because of social distancing, a decline in the demographic because of housing scarcity and lack of general engagement are frequent points made. Others say that the boards’ missions have been met, or the missions have changed.
“I make it a point to be aware of and listen to a younger demographic,” said Aspen Mayor Torre. “Next Gen-ers tend to be vocal and involved and are always sharing their viewpoints with me. So it begs a lot of questions for our boards in general: what is the primary cause for boards themselves? What is their end reason? Are we outdated in how we are hearing from our citizens?”
These are questions he intends to bring forth to Aspen City Council regarding all city volunteer boards, but with a particular focus on Next Gen. At an unofficial Next Gen Advisory Commission meeting in July, he told the board members its future was in question.
One board that has seen some success in recent years is Young Professionals Network Aspen, under the Aspen Board of Realtors, which launched in 2018 to network career-minded real-estate professionals. The under-40 board has six to eight members at any time, and sees 50 to 80 people at its events (when COVID restrictions allow), said Alexandra George, former YPN chair and incoming chair to ABOR.
When the pandemic hit, YPN launched “The Aspen Cookbook,” featuring more than 100 classic recipes from many of the valley’s restaurant chefs. Proceeds from the cookbook benefit employees in restaurants.
“Our industry is doing well, all things considered,” said George. “We’ve had a lot of new members, and people are wanting to see this young board do well. I think having a project that we all worked on during COVID kept us together.”
According to census data, 20- to 40-year-olds comprised 30% of the population in Pitkin County in 2019. That figure, however, may change with forthcoming census totals from 2020 and the movements — in and out of mountain towns — that have occurred in the past year.
While some may see the lack of board engagement as a negative trend, others have hope. For AYPA, a restructuring to better serve the demographic could be an opportunity, Thimons said.
In regards to Next Gen, Fielding says it’s more of a necessity that the board continues.
“Everyone is saying we’re losing our community in Aspen,” she said. “This is the one city board that is specific to creating community, and we can’t lose that. Everything else has topical function, but this is the future of the community.”
Editor’s note: Reporter Christine Benedetti is a founding member of Next Generation Advisory Commission to Aspen City Council.