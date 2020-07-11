Drive-in movies are staging a comeback during the pandemic, so it stands to reason that full-service gas stations may be the next everything-old-is-new-again trend.
Last week, the Woody Creek Station at Aspen Village started offering complimentary pumping services and window washing on all four of its gas pumps, said manager Tanner Jeffryes. It was launched as a reaction to COVID-19 and is one way to tamp down the spread.
“I hired an attendant who will approach the driver and ask if they’d like to take advantage of the service,” Jeffryes said Wednesday. “The attendant will pump the gas and wash the windows. The customer is generally on their way in four minutes.”
While there is no upcharge for full service — and customers can opt out and pump their own gas — people may tip the attendants, though it’s not required. Jeffryes said the station hasn’t raised its prices and that it costs the same whether you pump your own gas or not.
Up in Snowmass Village at the Conoco, co-owner Jeff Jandegian said the station has provided full service for 40 years and that the option actually predates his and Jeff Head’s ownership. The station opened in 1969; full service has continued through the decades as a perk, and it’s seen as a viable option for some in particular, including those who are elderly or less ambulatory.
It costs about a dime more a gallon for full service at the Snowmass Resort Conoco, but that includes a check of your vehicle’s oil levels and maybe some air for the tires. Jandegian said pumping gas and checking the fluids and tires are part of the service this family owned business is happy to offer the community.
New Jersey remains the only state with a statewide ban on self-service gas stations. According to a March 2019 story in the Newark Star-Ledger, “The Garden State self-service gas station ban dates back to 1949, when the New Jersey Legislature passed the Retail Gasoline Dispensing Safety Act, primarily over concerns about the safety of consumers pumping petroleum themselves.”
These days, safety concerns that are prompting a rise in the service extend beyond the potential for spilled gas.
While Woody Creek Station’s Jeffryes said that she hasn’t yet “crunched the numbers” to determine whether the pivot to optional full service has been a business boon, her hunch is it seems like a smart move.
“It’s been a great service for our customers. It’s going to be a program we keep long past COVID,” she said.