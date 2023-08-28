Following the 2022-23 school year, the Roaring Fork Valley sent four girls’ cross-country athletes off to Division I schools: Michaela Kenny from Aspen, Ava Lane and Katelyn Maley from Basalt and Sophia Connerton-Nevin from Glenwood Springs.
Each had top 50 finishes at state — in 3A for Aspen and Basalt and 4A for Glenwood Springs — and set the tone for younger athletes in their programs. But they’ve moved on to bigger things, leaving a vacuum at the top of leaderboards in meets and as the pacesetters for their squads.
At Basalt, Lane and Maley were so advanced that the team’s next woman up — then-sophomore Isabella Moon — said it was difficult to train with them effectively. The duo set a positivity and mentality tone and the Longhorns are still trying to navigate that leadership early in the season, Moon said following the Longhorn Invitational at Crown Mountain Park on Saturday.
“It’s a younger team than it was last year. We had a ton of seniors and we definitely miss them,” Moon said. “(Katelyn and Ava) were both just super-positive teammates. High energy, super encouraging. It was encouraging to see how hard they work because then you think, ‘I can do that too.’ I can maybe not get up to where they are but I can do my own thing.”
Maley took 3A cross-country by storm, winning an individual state championship as a sophomore and repeating the next season. The only thing that kept her from the trifecta was a record-breaking run by Liberty Common’s then-junior Isabel Allori last season. Maley still finished second and Lane took sixth. Moon finished 44th.
Maley is at Princeton and Lane is at Pitt this fall for their freshman years.
Moon said that even with the absence of some of the seniors last year — including Payton Barill and Lacey Lindberg as names in the leadership group — she hasn’t had an issue finding motivation to push herself. On the contrary, she feels she’s working harder to be a runner and a leader on the team as she moves into her 11th year.
In her first race of the season at Crown Mountain, Moon finished 18th overall, a decrease of 10 places from last year despite, she said, running the course in a slightly quicker time — a result of the race increasing in size by around 10 schools from last season.
She isn’t placing expectations on herself to be the next Longhorn to finish in the top 10 at state, and isn’t feeling the pressure to fill the void.
However, her upvalley colleague, Julia Diaz of Aspen High, feels that she has some shoes to fill.
Diaz finished 50th at state a year ago, just two places between Aspen’s senior leader Kenny. Contrary to the duo of Lane and Maley, whose talent perhaps isolated their training regimen from the rest of the team, Kenny and Diaz finished the state championship just around one second apart and relied on each other for training before Kenny went to Fairfield University in Connecticut.
“I’ve definitely struggled with that, it’s been hard,” Diaz said at Crown Mountain. “I’ve loved running with her, we’ve been good running partners for the past two years. … She definitely pushed me a lot and it was definitely a little bit easier and it’s definitely a big mindset shift to kind of figure that out for myself and push myself in my own way.”
Both Moon and Diaz, now juniors, say they’ve trained by running with coaches and the boys’ teams in the early season.
Diaz finished 11th on Saturday, missing the top 10 by just under two seconds. It was Aspen’s second competition of the year — Diaz was the individual winner at the Meeker Invitational the previous weekend, besting Battle Mountain’s Ruthie Demino by more than 30 seconds.
She said that seniors up and down the valley are missed but there’s a lot of space at the top of the results’ boards that wasn’t there a year ago.
“It’s definitely interesting having completely different people there. It's like a whole new start to the season, but I feel like the seniors have been there for a very long time and they’ve set good footsteps for us,” Diaz said. “From just purely a competition standpoint, it’s definitely an opportunity because some of the best people are gone. I wouldn’t say it’s easier to do better but it is an opportunity to try to step in and fill their shoes.”
Basalt finished sixth in its home meet on the girls’ side, while Glenwood was ninth and Aspen 13th. On the boys side, sophomore Towler Scott finished 10th as Basalt didn’t score as a team. Glenwood finished eighth.
According to MileSplit, Aspen heads to North Fork on Saturday to continue the cross-country season. Again, according to the website, Basalt will not compete this weekend but will head to the Grand Junction Tiger Invitational on Sept. 9.