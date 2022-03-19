The 16th annual Fly Fishing Film Tour will hit the big screen at the Wheeler Opera House next Friday as it makes its way across the country.
The tour features a selection of “top-notch films that are sure to be an inspiration for the fly-fishing season to come,” according to a press release. The lineup includes films from locations around the globe, including Costa Rica, Maryland, Belize, Louisiana, Alabama, Australia and Colombia.
Viewers will get an opportunity to see the energy of a cicada hatching in action, follow a legendary spear fisherman across the endless atolls of Belize, watch as a mother passes her passion for fishing down to the next generation and explore the history of one of the most legendary tarpon fisheries in the world at Casa Mar, the release says.
Aspen is just one stop in a 54-city tour from coast to coast. Proceeds from the tour will support grassroots fly shops, conservation and nonprofit partners across the country, including Costa Sunglasses, Simms Fishing Products, Yeti Coolers, Trout Unlimited, Scientific Anglers, Nokian Tyres, Abel Reels and Oskar Blues Brewing Company. Attendees also can participate in tour raffles to win prizes from the sponsors.
The lineup of short films includes “Dan’s Pain,” “Common Ground,” “Three Sheets,” “Black Salmon,” “Phoenix,” “The Legend of Casa Mar,” “Cicada/Seventeen” and “Cocos,” with filmmakers from around the world participating.
More information, including trailers and descriptions of the featured films, is available at flyfilmtour.com. Those who can’t make the show at the Wheeler but are interested in the films can stream them online starting March 31 through the platform Outside+ and receive two free tickets to another show.
Tickets are on sale now for $20 each in advance or $21 on March 25, the day of the show. Visit flyfilmtour.com for more information.