Aspen’s five finalists for chief of police include two familiar faces and three newcomers, all of whom mingled with community members on Wednesday evening at a candidate meet-and-greet event.
Current Aspen Police Department Assistant Chief of Administration Linda Consuegra and Interim Police Chief Bill Linn are in the running, and both have been a part of the APD community since the 1990s.
Linn’s career at APD began as a firearms instructor in 1994. As one of his key skills, Linn listed, bolded and underlined on his resume that he understands Aspen. He said that after 29 years at APD and having been mentored by former APD Chief Richard Pryor, he feels like now is his time.
“I have reached a place where I feel like I’m really prepared,” Linn said. “We have an incredible culture here, and I think the role of the police chief is to maintain everything great that we’ve got going on, and fixing things around the edges.”
In her 23 years of experience at APD, Consuegra has become well-known for her mentoring and supervising skills, connection to the local Latino community and program development, including programs that support community mental health and wellness within the department. Consuegra said she is passionate about continuing that work and supporting the community.
“For me, this really comes down to just having the privilege to grow up here, and just having this community welcome me,” she said. “That inspires me to work for the Aspen Police Department.”
The city also is considering Kimberly Ferber, operations commander for the Sterling Police Department; Charlie Schoepflin, a commander with the Commerce City Police Department; and Laurie Scott, assistant police chief for the city of Loveland. All three have extensive law enforcement experience in Colorado.
Ferber began her law enforcement career in Littleton, and currently coordinates daily operations and training in Sterling, where she also serves as chief of police in the chief’s absence. Ferber noted that APD has a reputation as a leader in community police departments, and that’s what inspired her to apply..
“The city of Aspen and Aspen Police Department, you guys have an excellent reputation,” she said. “And as the next chief of police who would be leading the men and women and the professional team members of the organization, I would ensure agencywide a commitment to preparedness as well as an ongoing commitment to community service through training, our mentoring, modeling and going back to that ongoing preparedness so that we have a safer community.”
Schoepflin, an alum of Metropolitan State University of Denver and former corporal in the U.S. Marine Corps, said in his resume that he is passionate about the impact that proper law enforcement can have within the community. With previous work experience at the Arvada Police Department and Jefferson County Sheriff’s Department prior to joining Commerce City, Schoepflin brings more urban policing experience to the table than some of the other candidates.
He acknowledged that the Aspen job will come with more bears and wildlife calls than he is used to, but it also comes with a beauty and community character he is passionate about.
“The community that I’m in has a higher crime rate, a lot of more significant crime than coming here, but I think policing is one of those things that’s universal,” Schoepflin said. “So we still do community policing, we still serve the public, we still do those things — we have high crime, but we’re also driven by the quality-of-life issues.”
Scott currently oversees criminal investigations, works with employees and volunteers to enhance a victim advocate team, and manages a $1.2 million-plus Axon project that implements new technologies like body cameras, tasers and virtual reality training in Loveland. She came to Colorado in 2021 from Omaha and said that that had been a dream of hers for years.
“I’ve had a wonderful career, and I’m still looking to expand that and to go back to the roots, and honestly, Aspen is that place,” she said. “They are ahead of the game when it comes to how to treat people, how to treat their community, and how to move forward together, and so I am very thankful for this opportunity.”
The candidates’ resumes and bios are available for the public to view at aspencommunityvoice.com/police-chief-recruitment. Members of the community will be able to provide feedback on the candidates through the website until March 13. The city hopes to make the final decision by the end of the month.