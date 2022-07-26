Trout and other aquatic life on the Fryingpan River and lower Roaring Fork River are getting relief this week from low water flows and high temperatures thanks to a first-ever program.
The Ruedi Water and Power Authority brokered a deal that allows specific owners of water contracts in Ruedi Reservoir to partially release their holdings for an environmental benefit.
“Nobody had tried it before,” said April Long, executive director of the water and power authority.
The program is nothing short of a “heroic” effort by the water and power authority, according to Rick Lofaro, executive director of the Ruedi Water and Power Authority, a Basalt-based nonprofit organization that monitors water quality and quantity issues and leads education efforts.
“I can’t stress how important it is,” Lofaro said. “It literally could not have come at a better time.”
There are “several anecdotal reports of dead trout on the lower Roaring Fork on Friday,” the water and power authority said in a news release. Lofaro confirmed the reports of dead fish.
“We’re not talking about hundreds or thousands of fish,” he said, adding that it’s likely more in the tens.
Cooler water helps because it holds more dissolvable oxygen and creates more, deeper pools where fish can hang out.
“We’ve got cooler water coming down the Pan,” Lofaro said. “It’s like flipping the switch for the air conditioner or the swamp cooler.”
The water release to benefit trout was a complicated undertaking because the contracts for water with the U.S. Bureau of Reclamation only allow uses for municipal and industrial benefits. The water and power authority, along with partners, made the pitch that releasing water for environmental health of the rivers had a direct benefit to municipalities and other entities with water contracts. The reclamation bureau reviewed and approved the proposed release, according to Long. The special release was also cleared by the state water engineer’s office, she said.
Basalt, Carbondale and Glenwood Springs allowed partial release of their contracted water for the cause. The Mid Valley Metro District and Colorado River District chipped in portions of their contracts as well.
Water releases from Ruedi into the lower Fryingpan River were bumped up by 45 cubic feet per second on Saturday. That came on the heels of a separate increase in the release by another 50 cfs for the benefit of endangered fish in what is known as the 15-mile reach of the Colorado River. The two releases combined mean there is 95 cfs more coming down the Fryingpan River this week than there was in the middle of last week.
The release brokered by Ruedi Water and Power Authority will continue for seven to 10 days from Saturday, Long said. By then, additional water will be called out from Ruedi for uses downstream, so this special undertaking won’t be necessary. However, increasing the flow for this week was an important “bridge” maneuver needed for trout, she said.
“I hope it’s beneficial to the rivers,” Long said.
Trout need a break. Temperatures on the longer Roaring Fork River at Glenwood Springs exceeded 66 degrees Fahrenheit each day last week and exceeded 70 degrees some days toward the end of the week, according to Colorado Parks and Wildlife. Water temperatures over 65 degrees are “of concern” for trout and temperatures over 71 degrees can be fatal for some trout species.
The high temperatures at this time of year go hand in hand with lower flows on streams and rivers as the snowpack melts out. Higher temperatures decrease oxygen available for aquatic life. Low flows force fish into holes and pools, where they fight for limited spaces and food resources.
The prospect was for flows to decrease even further this week on the lower Roaring Fork, so the water and power authority acted with urgency to get the releases approved. The goals are to reduce water temperatures, increase habitat and improve overall river conditions. Water stored in Ruedi is cool — and it typically remains cool in the narrow, shaded canyon of the lower Fryingpan River, Long said. The hope is the cooler water mixing in with the Roaring Fork River will drop the temperature and even impact the Colorado River, she said.
Long said it is difficult to say exactly how the increased release will affect the flow in the lower Roaring Fork River. There will be a net increase, but Long couldn’t say yet what it will be. Cloudy days with cooler temperatures and rainfall all influence river flows. So do hot, dry days.
Lofaro said water conditions changed drastically on the rivers starting in mid-July.
“My level of concern was low through June,” he said. “My concerns grew rapidly in the last few weeks.”
Temperatures soared, snowpack melted out, stream levels dropped.
A total of about 850 acre feet of water will be released through the new program. It had an immediate impact on the lower Fryingpan River this weekend. Fisherman Jeremy Anderson of Denver was on the lower Fryingpan River on Monday morning. He said the water level was higher than over the weekend. He welcomed the news of the increased release to benefit trout and aquatic life.
Volunteers and staff with the Roaring Fork Conservation, a Basalt-based nonprofit organization, are taking temperatures in the rivers this summer. They share the information with partners such as Colorado Parks and Wildlife to help with management decisions.
“These dry, hot years are getting worse and worse for our rivers and our communities,” Long said in a statement. “We must be creative and work together to find solutions that meet all of our growing water challenges.”
She said it’s a true team effort to boost the water releases this week to benefit trout and other aquatic life.
“I hope more communities across Colorado will follow their lead,” she said.
In a related matter, the U.S. Bureau of Reclamation will hold its annual public meeting on Ruedi Reservoir Water Operations Wednesday, Aug. 10 from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Roaring Fork Conservancy River Center.