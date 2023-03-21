To Ron Speaker, finance is to fund a business enterprise — to fund a dream, he said.
Speaker, a Carbondale resident, aspires to coach a group of teens in the Roaring Fork Valley toward financing their dreams. He’s spearheading an event for local high school students, The Finance Camp, to take place this summer in Carbondale.
Slated to run June 12-16, the inaugural camp is an investing mentorship program, open to 10 high school students ages 14 to 17. It’s designed to be a weeklong intensive camp of hands-on, interactive and presentation-based learning.
Speaker is offering the camp free of any costs, and interested youth members must earn their spot via an application process, which closes April 15.
“I thought I could design something more unique than the pay-to-play camp,” Speaker said. “So it’s a free camp that I'm sponsoring — no fee except that the students will have to earn their way in — you know, I don't want it to be a rich kid's camp, I want it to be a hustler's camp.”
A hustler himself, Speaker is a financial and money management veteran, with over 37 years of professional experience in the markets. He held a long tenure at the Denver-based Janus Capital Group before launching his own boutique investment firm out of Carbondale, called Equus Private Wealth — which he ran for 15 years until retiring last year.
“I’ve helped a lot of kids through my business career down here; I retired last year and I just can’t stay home, and I love teaching finance hands on,” Speaker said. “And you know, there's just a massive amount of kid issues out there about confidence and motivation and interest, and if we can offer something new that they could get engaged with and have contact with someone who knows what they're doing. … I'll certainly be thinking of how to help these kids — this just feels right.”
Speaker explained how when beginning his career in 1986 as a summer intern at Janus Capital Group, he was blessed early on to have fallen under the mentorship of two Wall Street legends, Thomas Bailey — the founder of Janus Capital, which is now one of the largest mutual fund institutions in the United States — and Michael McGoldrick, who passed away a little over a year ago, Speaker said.
He emphasized that these two men have been lifelong mentors of his and taught him everything he knows, from buying and selling stocks to general financial literacy and practical investment knowledge.
Speaker said it’s now his time to pass on these experiences and lessons from his mentors and give back to young investors. He noted how important it is for kids to understand finance at a young age.
“It kind of intersects with every part of their life, when they start borrowing and financing dreams, so I want to make finance real practical,” Speaker said. “It'll be very beneficial, if I can turn some kids into early investors, and hopefully be lifetime investors, then they'll hopefully get an earlier start than most people.”
Speaker’s Finance Camp will involve real money. Prior to the camp’s start date in June, the 10 accepted students will be required to have opened a parent-approved custodial account at Charles Schwab to facilitate funding of their trading accounts. Then on day one, each student will receive an initial $500 contribution to their trading account.
Speaker noted that students must earn that $500 of working capital by completing an equivalent amount of community service value (of their choice) in the time between their acceptance to the camp and its start date.
Over the course of the program, participants will learn how to analyze a business and evaluate an investment opportunity, as well as how to read financial statements and understand the different types of financial products used by professionals.
Speaker has also incorporated a history and cinema portion into his course outline for The Finance Camp. He plans to show clips from reputable Wall Street-type movies — including “Trading Places,” “Wall Street” and “The Big Short” — and will lead post discussions with the students.
Speaker will bring in guest speakers from the valley who have expertise in specific areas, such as venture capital, private equity and cryptocurrency.
On the fifth and final day of the camp, students will take an exam covering the course material, and those who achieve a 75% score or above will receive an additional $750 in their accounts, Speaker said, as a reward and to help kick start their investing careers.
Following the camp, students will then have the opportunity to earn a $5,000 prize at the end of the year by competing in a longer-term project that involves growing their capital.
“Everything gets real when you play with real money, and some of the best lessons are not making money on your first stock purchase, it's actually losing because then you get to realize like, ‘what was I thinking?’” Speaker said. “I just want them to mechanically learn how to submit an order — market order, limit order — how to hit the right buttons, how to receive a transfer coming in, you know, to see how that works, of moving money around.”
Speaker will lead the camp, alongside a woman finance expert, he said. The camp will run from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. each day, and computers, software programs and other useful technology will be provided.
Lunch will also be provided everyday, and Speaker plans to host a formal luncheon with a private chef on one of the days to teach the students business lunch etiquette — to teach the soft skills of proper introductions, handshakes, eye contact and confidence at a dining table.
Following The Finance Camp’s launch this summer, Speaker said he hopes to continue it as an annual offering. He also mentioned potentially putting together a workbook of his camp’s content and materials and partnering with schools in the valley to further relay his financial literacy lessons.
“There’s so many ways we can help,” Speaker said. “We know the schools are struggling for resources, struggling for teachers, so while I'm not gonna go work at the school district, I'm gonna have this program and try and let it have tentacles to help other areas.”
For more information on The Finance Camp and the application process, visit thefinancecamp.com.