The gesture of a gift Friday afternoon conveyed the larger symbolism that artist Hallie Hart hopes her current work can represent for a broader, national audience.
Hart, who moved to Aspen in July from New York to “escape the pandemic,” was struck by — when moving some of her art to her new home — a 15-by-7-foot flag she’d previously created.
“I’d been traveling through Europe, showing art. I felt drawn back to the U.S., and right after I got back to the U.S., the pandemic hit. I wanted to come somewhere with nature and find a home in the United States. I’d been coming to Aspen since I was very young, and that’s how I found Jason and my gallery. I had shipped an abundance of art, and what pulled out of the art that was shocking was the flag.
“It just sparked something between us. We had realized at that moment that we needed to do something, I needed to do something with the art at a higher level of consciousness,” she continued, referencing her business partner, Jason Allen.
And so became Hart’s “Unity” project. At a time when Americans feel more divided than ever, Hart realized that her art was her platform to try to offer some healing. Far from a political symbol, she felt a nostalgia for a time when the flag represented a symbol behind which all Americans could feel impassioned.
“I’m not a kid anymore, but there are a lot of younger people in my life, and they feel really different about the flag,” she said. “I really want to change their minds. The flag … it didn’t represent Republicans or liberals; it represented hope and freedoms. I think people really need to grab onto something good. I want to convey more of a humane thing, more of a peaceful message.”
What started with one pre-existing flag she’d created from another chapter in his artistic career has now grown into a full series — she’s currently created 25 flags, with a goal of 100 in total — and potentially even a documentary or documentary series. She showed “Unity” as an exhibit in Aspen’s House of Hard Gallery until March 12, but Hart and Allen have since lined up a number of cities to take their show and message on the road.
“We have five cities scheduled,” including San Francisco and Nashville currently, Hart said. “We’re hoping to take this on a national level of awareness. Because everybody’s fighting over here. Fighting, fighting, fighting.”
Right now, everything is in the planning stages; Hart and Allen are actively putting together a documentary team to follow their travels and people’s reactions to the “Unity” initiative — which, if the Aspen experiment has been any indicator, will be powerful.
“It’s also a way of extending the art and extending the modality of how to express what the message is,” Allen said.
Hart describes connecting with the people who came into the exhibit in town and spent hours processing, talking. She and Allen believe that more talking will lead to less arguing, and that’s the ultimate vision.
“We had such a great reaction from the public here, and I was just in awe about how people felt about it and the flag. It really got our wheels moving. Jason has been curating all of this, he’s 100% involved and motivated,” Hart said. “Aspen was No. 1, and right away, we started getting booked up in all these different cities that we were interested in.”
In the short term, two of Hart’s flags will remain in Aspen for the long term: one with the Aspen Police Department and another with the Aspen Fire Protection District.
“We both felt is we are overlooking really good people that actually put their lives on the line every day. So I built these beautiful flags that we’re donating to these fire chiefs, and they were just blown away.”
Aspen Fire Chief Rick Balentine expressed his gratitude personally in an email to Hart on Friday afternoon.
“We will accept this and proudly display it in our AFD Museum with the understanding that we are just the caretakers of this piece and that it is a gift to — and belongs to — the entire fire service, of which we all are just a moment in time and fortunate enough to be permitted the opportunity to serve our communities in whatever way we can,” he said. “I can tell from the literal blood, sweat and probably tears that you have also put your heart and soul in creating something that will certainly endure as a true tribute to all who serve.”