A hot, dry forecast coupled with low fuel moisture is setting the stage for fire friendly conditions as noticed Monday by a National Weather Service fire weather warning issued for Aspen, the Roaring Fork Valley and much of the Western Slope.
Fire managers from Grand Junction to Eagle to Aspen and across the White River National Forest will convene in a Zoom call Tuesday morning at 10 a.m. for their weekly briefing on conditions. Both Aspen Fire Chief Rick Balentine and Roaring Fork Fire Rescue Authority Chief Scott Thompson said conditions are concerning,
“Right now the fuel moisture is very low, as low as it was in 2018 when we had the Lake Christine Fire. Unfortunately, there’s no weather relief in sight,” said Thompson.
Compounding the winds and extended period of hot temperatures being forecast for the next week are late monsoonal weather flows that sometimes can help squelch summer drought conditions.
“That’s the thing that scares me, the monsoonal flows are not lining up,” Thompson said Monday. The weather often shifts after the first of July but this year they are late and “the possibility is the end of July,” he said.
Aspen Fire Chief Rick Balentine said, “The next few days are going to be critical. Things are really drying out.”
He cited the “ERC’s” or “energy release component” that measure the potential for wildlife danger in small fuels up to large timber. The number reflects available energy (BTU) per square foot.
“All of the ERC’s are getting up to the high percentiles,” Balentine said.
Balentine said Monday’s Pitkin Alert about the fire weather warning should serve to keep people on their toes and “remember how dangerous it is out there.”
A Stage 1 fire restriction went into effect July 2 at 12:01 a.m. Because the conditions are ripe for fire, caution and vigilance are emphasized and the public is asked to not place firefighters in undue risk of COVID-19 by having to respond to otherwise preventable events.
The National Weather Service’s red flag warning, in effect from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Tuesday calls for gusty winds and low relative humidity
“It’s going to be an interesting summer,” Balentine said.
According to drought watch information from the city of Aspen: “The city of Aspen and Pitkin County are currently experiencing moderate to severe drought conditions. Although the area had an average snowpack, below average precipitation and above average temperatures have created rough conditions that may persist through the summer.” The Colorado Drought Response Portal at coh20.co has more information.
Chief Thompson said the just passed holiday weekend was actually pretty quiet, a good change from recent years.
“It was a very nice Fourth of July for first responders,” he said.