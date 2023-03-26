A fire destroyed a cabin in Frying Pan Valley early today and the occupant is unaccounted for, according to Basalt Fire Rescue Chief Scott Thompson.
“I am assuming there is a fatality,” Thompson said.
The vehicle of the man who rented the cabin was found at the scene, Thompson said, and he was seen at the site on Saturday. The Eagle County Sheriff’s Office is investigating to determine if the man was elsewhere during the fire, Thompson said.
The fire was at 7104 Frying Pan Road, on the south side of the river and road from Otto Creek. That’s about 7 miles east of Basalt.
A neighbor reported the blaze after hearing the crackling of the fire from his own cabin roughly 50 yards away, according to Thompson. The neighbor reported that the structure was fully engulfed at the time.
Basalt Fire Rescue responded within 20 minutes but was not able to get its fire engines to the site because of snow, ice and a narrow driveway, Thompson said. A command vehicle did make it to the site.
“It was consumed by the time we got there,” Thompson said. “The metal roof was already down. There was nothing we could do. We just let the fire burn.”
Thompson estimated the cabin was 1/4-mile south of the river and road. The driveway takes a tight corner after a bridge crosses the river. The site was snow-covered and footing was treacherous due to ice. One firefighter fell at the site and sustained minor injuries, Thompson said.
The Carbondale Fire Department provided mutual aid and helped document the scene with the use of a drone.
Thompson said the cabin was about 1,000 square feet in size. There was a metal storage shed nearby that didn’t burn. No other structures were threatened.
Firefighters learned from neighbors that the cabin was probably around 100 years old. The primary heating source was a wood-burning stove. Propane gas served the cabin for cooking.
No cause has been determined, Thompson said Roaring Fork Fire Rescue will start its investigation of the fire on Tuesday after the ruins cool down.