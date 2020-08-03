A power line will be considered as a possible cause of the Smith Fire that started Saturday afternoon north of Ruedi Reservoir. It was controlled with air and ground crews, according to Fire Chief Scott Thompson of Roaring Fork Fire Rescue Authority.
“It was arcing in several places,” Thompson said of the flashing seen on the power line. “A reasonable person would think it caused the fire,” he said Sunday.
RFFR was first to respond, around 4:30 p.m. Saturday, and was later assisted by federal crews that included seven smoke jumpers and two fire trucks.
Lorna Petersen, who has a house in Ruedi Shores, described Saturday evening’s scene of the initial fire, two teams of smoke jumpers exiting a plane and a large helicopter dousing the fire, as both “crazy and exciting.”
Many boaters on the lake were interested in what was developing, she said, noting a sizable gathering of vessels near the dock.
Thompson surmised, “It was quite the sight if you were at Ruedi.”
An initial report on the fire suggested lightning was the cause, but that has since been amended to note that the investigation continues, according to the U.S. Forest Service. The Smith Fire’s status as of Sunday afternoon was “not active or growing,” said David Boyd, spokesman for the White River National Forest.
Earlier Sunday, a team of 14 firefighters built a containment line around an approximately 0.7-acre site located at about the 10,000-foot level. The fire’s name comes from the nearby geological feature, Smith Creek, which flows near the Aspen Yacht Club and is located about 3 miles northeast of the dam.
Boyd said he wasn’t sure who made the initial call about the fire but said “we often get multiple reports when it is something that is visible.”
According to Thompson, the first two calls came from the Gateway subdivision in Old Snowmass, as those residents had a clear view over Triangle Peak of the Ruedi area. From their vantage point, the fire appeared to be centered about 3/4ths of the way down the slope to the reservoir, he suggested.
Because the fire was located at such a high elevation, smoke was visible from multiple locations around the valley.
Local Robert Sullivan saw the fire while en route back to Basalt after hiking with a friend above Thomasville.
“We tried calling 911, but there was no service,” he said. “As we got close to the dam side of Ruedi we were passed by seven to 10 fire and emergency vehicles which were heading toward the fire.”
Sullivan correctly thought the fire was far enough from the road that crews would need to assist with aerial resources.
Thompson said directing as many resources as possible to fires is key during these times, as is a fast response.
“That’s kind of our focus with COVID,” he said. “Throw everything we can muster at it to put the fire out as fast as we can.”
Thompson added that the beefy SkyCrane helicopter, which has the ability to carry thousands of gallons of water, “was pulled off a fire near Grand Junction to help us. In the middle of the day is when fires blow up. We wanted to get in to suppress it.”