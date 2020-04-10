Conditions are dry, with a small brushfire ignited Wednesday evening in Old Snowmass, but Pitkin County Sheriff Joe DiSalvo’s decision to enact Stage 1 fire restrictions has more to do with the ongoing COVID-19 response than the fuel-moisture content of the brush.
Mid- and lower-valley areas especially are starting to see significant drying of potential wildfire fuels, but DiSalvo said Thursday he probably would not have enacted a fire ban if there were no state of emergency underway to flatten the virus curve.
The fire ban is now necessary because of the imperative to do everything in reach to preserve emergency resources and prevent an outbreak of COVID-19 from striking first-responder teams, DiSalvo said.
On Wednesday evening, there was a small wildland fire near Shield-O-Mesa. Roaring Fork Fire Rescue handled it, containing the fire to 2 or 3 acres, the sheriff said. But that meant there were 15 or so firefighters gathering in the same place to do the same thing. Social distancing is not always practical when it comes to putting out a fire — or other tasks of first-responder nature — and if one team member gets sick, the entire department is at risk, DiSalvo said.
So please: No outdoor fires outside of a developed fire pit. No sparks without the proper equipment, and no fireworks. The ban also means the county won’t issue permits for controlled ditch burns. See the complete guidelines here.
“I understand there are some agricultural concerns. … Once again it’s another inconvenience caused by COVID-19,” said DiSalvo, who’s been under quarantine since his wife began exhibiting symptoms 17 days ago.
He added that he has been feeling fine, she has been ill but looks to be on the upswing and both hope to be tested next week now that Pitkin County has acquired a supply of tests.
The new fire restrictions are in effect until further notice and cover all state, public, private, incorporated and unincorporated lands within Pitkin County. Land management officials from the U.S. Forest Service’s White River National Forest are implementing their own restrictions along with Pitkin County.
DiSalvo noted that he is enacting the restrictions with the support of the chiefs of all Pitkin County fire departments.
“Although we typically use data to guide us in making these decisions, these current restrictions are being enacted in response to the possibility of diminished law, fire and EMS resources due to the COVID-19 state of emergency,” DiSalvo said in a Thursday news release. “The impacts of inaction on our part are far greater than the impact to our community and we must do everything we can to not only deter and prevent fires but also to preserve our local public safety resources in Pitkin County.”