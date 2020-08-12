Beginning Friday, it will be illegal to construct a fire of any kind in Pitkin County.
A news release from Pitkin County Sheriff Joe DiSalvo on Tuesday made it clear that there will be no exceptions to the fire ban on national public lands or private property.
“A Stage Two fire restriction essentially prohibits all fires, whether you’re in an established campsite or on the back deck at your house,” DiSalvo said in a prepared statement. “My deputies will enforce this fire restriction and will issue citations to those who violate it.
“We are in an extreme fire season, and having seen the other large fires in our region recently, we know we must do everything we can to deter and prevent fires in our community.”
Multiple fires broke out along the Glenwood Canyon corridor, blocking Interstate 70 within the last week. A fire on Independence Pass on Monday was extinguished by personnel from the Aspen Fire Protection District and Upper Colorado River Interagency Fire Management Unit.
The county has been under Stage One fire restrictions since July 2. DiSalvo’s order bumps that up to Stage Two, which bans smoking unless inside a personal vehicle, an enclosed trailer or building. It also bans the use of fireworks, welding instruments or combustible engines that don’t have a spark arresting device.
Campfires are not allowed in any form, including in established fire rings, charcoal grills and barbecues, or coal and wood-burning stoves. Violations can result in fines of up to $1,000 or jail time.
Pitkin County Emergency Manager Valerie MacDonald said it’s important for citizens to have an emergency evacuation and sheltering plan, “so they can act quickly during a fast-moving wildfire.” For more information on creating a plan, visit ready.gov/plan.
Water restrictions
Out of precaution due to retardant being dropped to contain the Grizzly Creek Fire, which ignited Monday in Glenwood Canyon, the city of Glenwood Springs is restricting water use from its largest customers, and asking residents to refrain from watering their lawns for the next two days. The city is relying on water from the Roaring Fork River instead of a diversion station near the No Name exit, which is consumed by the blaze.
“Glenwood Springs water consumers may notice a slight change in taste due to the change in water source to the Roaring Fork River,” a Tuesday news release from the city says.
The release did not say that any of the water in the Colorado River is contaminated, but referred to protocols that were already in place should the city need to switch the source for its 9,600 water customers.
“As part of proactive planning in the city’s Source Water Protection Plan, the city has prepared for the potential for contamination of the source of their drinking water supply. Switching to the Roaring Fork intake is part of that protocol,” the statement reads.
Further upstream, the city of Aspen is electing to divert its Wheeler Ditch water rights from the Roaring Fork River in order to keep flows high enough to maintain the health of the river’s ecosystem. The river needs to maintain at least 32 cfs for the sensitive flora and fauna that call the river their home.
In a statement made in conjunction with the Colorado Water Trust, Aspen Utility Resource Manager Steve Hunter said the agreement for the two entities is in line with the environmental stewardship goals of Aspen and its citizens.
“We take a comprehensive approach at our utility to both serve our customers and preserve our community values, which includes the health of the Roaring Fork River,” Hunter said. “We are encouraged by how seemingly small shifts in water management can benefit the community, wildlife and habitat of the Roaring Fork River in Aspen and the downstream environment.”
Hunter also wrote a memo to Aspen City Council this week that addresses the city’s water shortage ordinance. When there are drought conditions or the city is not able to keep up with civic demand, the council can restrict certain water uses. New language would make it illegal to waste water under any conditions and reworks the fine structure for those who dismiss the ordinances.
Last month — for the fourth time since the water shortage ordinance was adopted in the 1980s — council enacted Stage One water shortage provisions. Hunter said city staff have been addressing the restrictions.
“At this time city departments immediately implemented water conservation efforts. In addition, city staff has begun public education and outreach on drought conditions and what residents and visitors can do to help conserve water,” Hunter said.
As he explained, Aspen has limited water storage capacity, instead relying on the natural flow of Castle and Maroon creeks.
“Unlike many community supplies, the Aspen water system has very little water storage, relying primarily on direct streamflow. This system does not allow the controlled release of water to match water demand. Instead, it depends on the consistent release of water from snowmelt.
“During drier than normal years, runoff conditions may not match the timing of the city’s typical demands, and reductions in typical water usage may be necessary. During these conditions, the city’s water policy enables council to enact its water shortage ordinance by selecting an appropriate water shortage stage.”
The water storage code revisions include fines up to $750 for residential customers or $4,000 for commercial properties that are found to be wasting water. Banned activities include overwatering lawns, using open hoses to clean driveways and keeping pools and hot tubs uncovered.
Hunter said increased wildfire and drought hazards also threaten the local economy. The aim of the code updates is to keep Aspen resilient in its ability to provide natural resources to the public.