The structure fire Saturday on County Road 100 in Carbondale that required the temporary closure of the road from Catherine Store Bridge to mile marker 2.5, is not believed to be suspicious, according to a preliminary report from Carbondale & Rural Fire Protection District.
Crews were dispatched at 11:21 a.m. on Jan. 2 to the structure fire at 2621 County Road 100. Carbondale Fire sent four fire apparatus and 14 personnel; also responding were Roaring Fork Fire Rescue and Garfield County Sheriff’s Department.
“Upon arrival, firefighters found a detached 40’x 60’ garage/shop structure with an attached greenhouse that was fully involved with fire. The fire was coming out of the garage doors, and a recreational vehicle inside the garage was burning. There were explosions in the garage due to stored propane tanks and ammunition,” according to the report.
“When firefighters arrived, the large building was fully involved with fire,” according to the report.
Said incident commander Dean Perkins in a prepared release, “The fire was dangerous to fight because of its location and lack of access to water.”
The closest water source was about 3 miles away, which meant a water tender shuttle needed to be brought in to fight the fire.
“Having mutual aid from Roaring Fork Fire Rescue allowed us to set up a water tender shuttle and fight the fire with the water that was trucked in. Roaring Fork Fire’s support helped us knockdown and control the fire,” according to the report.
There were no injuries to firefighters or civilians though the shop and garage structure was deemed a total loss. The property’s home was not damaged by the fire and the residents were not home at the time of the fire. A loss amount was not immediately available though the structure was declared a total loss.