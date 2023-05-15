As Aspen High School baseball finished out its regular season on Saturday, it did so under the watch of a different head coach than the one they started with.
Brian Bradford, who had led the team since the 2019 season, was first placed on administrative leave on April 13 then released from his contract five days later, according to notifications from the district given to the Aspen Daily News by Bradford. He has since been exploring grievance options against the school district.
Bradford said assistant coach Matz Shumway also was fired. He believes he wasn’t given due process when placed on administrative leave — notably that he wasn’t properly informed of why he was placed on leave — and that the district failed to properly address his complaints after receiving text messages from new assistant coach Steve Marolt that Bradford characterized as harassment.
“My biggest issue is the lack of procedural due process,” Bradford told the Aspen Daily News via phone on May 4. “They basically called me and said there’s allegations and not telling me those allegations caused anxiety, trepidation and health issues.”
Bradford, who played college baseball at Northern Colorado, said he joined Aspen in November 2014 as an assistant coach. In a staff shuffle ahead of the 2019 season, he took over the head coaching position from David Fuentes, who assumed the role following Bradford’s release last month.
After a 2018 season that saw Aspen go 16-5 (but graduate eight seniors according to MaxPreps), the Skiers sunk to 2-20 in Bradford’s first season at the helm. From 2019 through his placement on administrative leave, the Skiers went 10-55.
Bradford said the specific allegations weren’t made available to him immediately, that district personnel declined to inform him until an investigation was already underway. In a letter Bradford wrote to the district’s board of education, shared with the Aspen Daily News, he said acting Director of Human Resources Angie Davlyn informed him it pertained to the moving of an L-screen — a piece of practice equipment designed to shield the pitcher from batted balls during practice — “300 yards … with a student.”
He claimed the equipment was moved, “safely, properly and with the same techniques that I’ve used 1,000 plus times,” and denied any wrongdoing. He said he believes that students were not put in harm’s way.
Bradford claims the process of his placement on leave and eventual termination violated his rights under the district’s collective bargaining agreement with the union. He believes those rights are afforded to him due to his contract as a small-vehicle operator — he was at times responsible for transporting the team on a low-capacity school bus. But as of Friday, Bradford said the Colorado Education Association, a statewide union, is still trying to determine if that’s the case.
Under both his school bus and coaching contracts, Bradford was an at-will employee.
On May 2, Bradford filed a formal timely grievance request, though Davlyn advised him via email that because he is not an employee of the district, filing a public complaint was the correct channel. As of Friday, Bradford was still working with the CEA on proceeding with a grievance.
He also alleges that the district has not fully paid him the wages he is due.
Aspen School District Communications Specialist Monica Mendoza said via email that the district does not discuss personnel issues as a matter of policy. The district declined to comment further.
Bradford said he reached out to Aspen High School Athletic Director John Castrese after receiving threatening text messages from new assistant coach Marolt in March. In messages shared with the Aspen Daily News, Marolt accosted Bradford for supposedly not caring, and told him to “do [his] job.”
When Bradford suggested taking the conversation to Castrese, Marolt responded, “I’ll do whatever you ask me to do. Including meeting with John. But at this point I can guarantee you that’s not in your best interest. I suggest you work with me but it’s your call, coach.”
Bradford filed a police report with the Pitkin County Sheriff’s Office. In the supplemental deputy report filed by deputy Cameron Daniel on April 20, Daniel reports he told Bradford that he did not believe Marolt’s communication was criminal. He advised the two to cease communication and both supposedly agreed.
Bradford also claims that Marolt violated Colorado High School Activities Association rules by having a practice on a Sunday with team players before Feb. 24. In the text exchange, Marolt said no high school players were present, but later in the exchange Bradford accuses him of lying about that. CHSAA passed a revision to its rule in January that coaches may have contact with players on Sundays out of season, but it doesn’t take effect until July. According to a sports season calendar on CHSAA’s website, the first day of practice for the baseball season was Feb. 27.
Marolt, who organizes the Rocky Mountain Colts youth baseball program, declined to comment for this story beyond stating that his desire is to see the high school program grow.
“We take 10- and 11-year-olds getting mercy ruled in all of these tournaments to actually winning a few … and developing the talent,” Marolt said via phone. “Then lo and behold, we get to the high school level and we’re starting to dump some of these kids off into the high school programs and there is no high school program. That’s a lot of blood, sweat and tears and a lot of passion to be dropping these kids off in a program that has really been neglected for 15-20 years.”
In addition to the Aspen Education Association and the CEA, Bradford said he’s been in contact with the U.S. Department of Labor and Equal Employment Opportunity Commission.
The Skiers finished the season splitting a doubleheader at Olathe on Saturday, finishing with a 7-13 overall record. They finished eighth out of 10 teams in the Western Slope League.