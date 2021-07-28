Following Aspen City Council’s permission to begin the search for an architectural and engineering firm to design the Lumberyard project earlier this year, city staff requested approval from council on their final choice at a regular meeting on Tuesday.
Billings, Montana-based firm Cushing Terrell —named after its founders, architects Ralph Cushing and Everett Terrell — will work with the city on parts one and two of the project: schematic design and land use application support. Council voted unanimously to approve the contract between the city and Cushing Terrell in the amount of $695,728.
Out of seven teams that submitted proposals to the city for the project, Mayor Torre said that he was most excited by Cushing Terrell’s.
“I read through our memo that really showed your team to be the most capable, most qualified, and based on what I get from you, I think possibly even the most excited,” he said. “I want to move this forward, thank you so much for being here. I’m going to support this enthusiastically.”
The schematic design portion of the project is scheduled to last throughout 2021, and the land use application process will begin late this year and last into early 2022. The city hopes to work with Cushing Terrell and the design team over the next several weeks to formulate a detailed work plan surrounding upcoming community outreach, parking alternatives analysis, sustainability goal-setting, schematic design and land use application development and support for the remainder of 2021 and beyond, according to the city’s memo.
Councilmembers expressed a yearning to move forward with the project quickly and prioritizing affordable housing. Councilman Ward Hauenstein said housing has long been his top priority.
“This council, or maybe the previous one, or maybe the previous one before that really asked that we accelerate the timeline,” he said. “This is 10.5 acres that is owned by the city, it’s a city project, and I want to keep this moving along.”
Parking was a topic of concern, especially considering the proposed timeline. Chris Everson, affordable housing senior project manager for the city, said the plan is to have parking alternatives and the land use application submitted by the end of this year or early 2022 in order to maintain the construction start date of 2024. Ultimately, nothing can be submitted without approval from council.
“We have the entirety of the rest of this year to talk about alternatives to parking, to have community outreach related to the alternatives that we come up with,” he said. “But the land use application doesn’t get submitted without approval from the city council, so if there’s any outstanding issue in the land use application in its draft form before it’s submitted, you still have the opportunity to re-review every bit of it.”
The proposal also included a supplemental budget request for an additional $350,000, which city staff will present to council as part of the fall 2021 supplemental budget request package. The additional funds will make up for a shortfall in this year’s budget, and are needed to honor the contract with Cushing Terrell, which requires $896,090. City Manager Sara Ott called the additional funds a “technical adjustment.”
Cushing Terrell principal Wayne Freeman also attended the meeting and acknowledged Aspen’s efforts to provide affordable housing, saying that Aspen is not alone in its struggle.
“Every single community I work in… is faced with this number one problem of what to do about affordable housing,” he said. “I totally appreciate where you all are coming from, and also appreciate your concerns on the location of the project. We’re excited to be a part of it and want to help you in whatever way we can.”