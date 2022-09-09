The first day of the Castle Creek Bridge project brought along extensive delays for all travelers, including the students and staff of Aspen School District. On Wednesday afternoon, end-of-school bus routes saw delays of up to 45 minutes, ASD Director of Transportation Reghan Mahaffey said.
The district is already staggering the departure of elementary school students and those in the middle and high schools. Extended delays meant students in higher classes got home even later, leaving parents and guardians waiting at bus stops, some stepping away from work to ensure their children had a ride. The district is hoping that, through either cooperation with project and local officials and an improved approach to rush hour, end-of-school traffic or internal means, the long delays won’t persist through the duration of the construction period.
“It’s hard to judge construction work by that first day, but it was a rough first day,” Mahaffey said. “We leave with our elementary school kids at 3:07 and, essentially, we came out of the campus onto a parking lot on Maroon Creek Road, and we sat.”
She said that it took buses nearly 30 minutes to get from the campus exit near the Aspen Recreation Center to the roundabout. The same buses had to, after dropping off all their elementary school students, return to campus to retrieve the older students then sit in the same gridlock entering the roundabout.
In the afternoons, buses have fewer options for using extra lanes and other means to navigate heavy traffic like they do in the mornings, at least until they exit the traffic circle.
The district has a policy of not allowing kindergartners or first graders off the bus unless a guardian is present to receive them, Mahaffey said, forcing some parents to wait out the extensive delays.
As of the time of writing, Mahaffey said that the second day appeared to be going more smoothly, with dedicated flaggers and flow-of-traffic assistance. Still, she has reached out to the Colorado Department of Transportation, the Pitkin County Sheriff’s Office and Aspen Police Department to discuss ways to alleviate traffic specifically when the buses and other school travelers are in transit.
“The goal is not for students to be sitting for hours and hours on the school bus, it’s definitely to keep that moving,” CDOT spokesperson Elise Thatcher said. “That’s why we’ve been in touch with the school district.”
On Thursday, project flaggers flushed Maroon Creek traffic through the roundabout more attentively than on day one, with Fletcher saying that they “probably didn’t start that early enough in the afternoon” on Wednesday.
Some of the pressure on the buses is alleviated by having access through the construction zone along with their Roaring Fork Transportation Authority counterparts, plus emergency and commercial vehicles, versus having to take the Power Plant Road detour. But, beyond that, there aren’t many avenues to reduce route times for the schools, according to PCSO Chief Deputy of Operations Parker Lathrop.
“That’s the hard part with this … because our access is so limited in and out of town, there’s no way to sneak anybody by,” Lathrop said. “The bike paths don’t necessarily support the size of a bus, so even that is kind of off the table. So it’s working with traffic control so they can have organized efforts so when the schools do let out in the afternoon, rather than hold inbound traffic as long as they were doing yesterday, let’s keep inbound traffic flowing so the buses can get to the roundabout and then go where they need to go from there.”
Should the traffic management efforts not prove successful in getting the buses moving quickly enough, Mahaffey has considered a “failsafe” option of changing the district’s pickup point to Tiehack Road, on the other side of Maroon Creek, requiring crossing Maroon Creek Road and the Aspen Recreation Center campus.
“If nothing else is working and we’re still seeing these delays, then we may have to shift that route and just have a lot of presence at that crosswalk,” Mahaffey said. “I’m hopeful that we can get back to where traffic is moving a lot freer and we’re not having such congestion at the roundabout.”