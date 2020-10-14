Following months of preparation, members of Basalt city staff unveiled a first draft of the town’s 2021 budget at Tuesday night’s regular council meeting — and although plenty of uncertainty remains, there were quite a few glimmers of hope in the numbers.
“We’re keeping the town fully staffed and we are providing full services,” Basalt Mayor Bill Kane said in an interview prior to Tuesday’s meeting. “We think that is important to the local economy, to keep those dollars in circulation.”
In 2020, the town of Basalt did implement a brief hiring freeze but was not forced to furlough or lay off any of its full-time employees as a result of the pandemic. According to Town Manager Ryan Mahoney, the town plans to retain all of its 35 full-time employees in 2021, too.
“That’s the intent,” Mahoney said in a separate interview. “We’ve actually run a very lean staff over the years. They wear many hats and do a great job for us.”
Aside from filling a few lifeguard and park maintenance positions in the summer, the town has historically hired very few part-time employees. The intent is to continue that trend through 2021.
The town of Basalt anticipates its general fund will have taken in roughly $8.1 million over the course of 2020 through its various revenue streams. The first draft of the 2021 budget presented Tuesday night projected the town’s general fund will take in $8.3 million next year, with the vast majority of those dollars — 58%, or approximately $4.8 million — coming from sales tax receipts.
“We have done our best to really foretell what we think next year will look like,” Mahoney said. “We have done revenue modeling every single month since COVID hit and have shared that with council on a monthly basis.”
Thus far in 2020, two of Basalt’s largest sales tax generators have gifted the town with significantly more revenue than in previous years. According to Basalt’s most up-to-date sales tax report, the town’s “retail sales” category has already contributed $1.2 million in sales tax this year, marking a 36.6% increase when compared to 2019’s data. Additionally, the town’s “retail food” sector has also upped its sales tax contribution through September by 10.1%, having already remitted $1.8 million.
“Really watching what the different sectors of our local economy are doing, and when you break it down to that granular level, it really helps you to make some assumptions going into the future,” Mahoney said. “Is it difficult? Sure. You’re looking in your crystal ball, but we’re also approaching it in a fashion that we’re using the best information we have at hand.”
According to Finance Director Christy Chicoine, the town also estimates bringing between 12% and 14% more in online sales tax collection in 2020 than it did in 2019.
In 2021, the town also plans to undertake a handful of capital improvement projects, including enhancements to Arbaney Park’s pool and the new River Park downtown, as well as bolstering streets and facilities projects — according to the draft 2021 budget, the town projects spending $1.7 million on street maintenance over the course of the next five years.
Other than to thank city staff for their work on the budget, councilors largely reserved their comments during Tuesday night’s meeting.
Council and city staff will continue to finalize the 2021 budget in the coming weeks before formally adopting it on a second reading, likely in early December.