The Pitkin Board of County Commissioners unanimously approved the ASE Vision Committee Common Ground Recommendations and airport map for the Aspen-Pitkin County Airport during its regular meeting on Wednesday. This was the second reading of Resolution No. 105-2020 that was first passed on Dec. 3 and the culmination of nearly two years of community-based study and planning of the airport.
This will allow the county staff to start the process of opening discussions with the Federal Aviation Administration, airlines and “other partners” using the data accumulated in the document “as a starting point” to complete a new airport layout plan, which is a requirement prior to any new development.
Also put into motion is a process to seek members of a new airport advisory board that will be “formalized consistent with the other commissioner appointed advisory boards,” according to the resolution.
A cost analysis and project phasing will be vetted through this board and then presented to the BOCC during its annual budget process.
Newman gets the honors
The continued oversight of the airport update by the BOCC and forthcoming boards has given the elected officials a comfort level to move ahead as they believe there is an adequate “backstop,” including community input to the terminal and airfield changes, as well as their reviews.
“The future airport will be the airport we want it to be,” said Commissioner Kelly McNicholas Kury on Wednesday.
She pointed to some of the following verbiage included among the 15 recommendations in the report as giving her some assurance it follows the BOCC’s goals, including those for cleaner aircraft: “Pursuit of the work in the proposed Airport Layout Plan will not be approved by the Board of County Commissioners until such time as either negotiations with the FAA and/or the airlines, and other partners, or clear and convincing evidence in an updated fleet mix study indicate that only aircraft which are cleaner, quieter, and of certain size that will serve ASE.”
Part of the recommendations include continued updating of studies and forecasts on emissions and noise data that would be reviewed by the new advisory board before being presented to the BOCC.
The four core community goals for the airport are: safety in the air and on the ground; reduction of greenhouse gases and other pollutant emissions by a minimum of 30%; management of airline enplanements consistent with community growth management plans and noise reduction of a minimum of 30%.
Valerie Braun, a vision committee member, on Wednesday said she favored the resolution’s adoption and asked commissioners to maintain an open mind on the airport moving forward.
“I believe there’s still room for continued study of all of the options available to make as a long term viable airport that will meet the needs of travelers and minimize environmental impacts on the Roaring Fork Valley,” she said.
Braun asked that vision committee members and other community members who have already spent years familiarizing themselves with the issues be contenders for the new committee positions.
“I know in my heart we can create a situation far superior to the current operations at Aspen Airport,” she said and emphasized that the airport should not cater to “the desires of the few with gigantic private jets over the health and well being of the many on the ground.”
While Wednesday’s discussion about the Common Ground recommendations was relatively short compared to past meetings (BOCC review started in earnest during August), Commissioner Patti Clapper noted, “It’s been a long haul to get here. It’s going to be a longer haul getting us where we’re going to be in the future.”
The commissioners, including chair Steven Child, deferred to outgoing Commissioner George Newman, who first started working on airport issues in 2009 and has seen through the master plan, a future aircraft study and the 18-month-long ASE Vision plan, to propose the resolution’s adoption.
Patti Clapper, who has also worked with airport planning for years, seconded the motion, which passed 5-0 on second reading.