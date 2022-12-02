City of Aspen engineers will host the first of several site tours of the new Castle Creek Bridge project on Saturday afternoon.
The event is open to the public and will include information about where the new bridge would be constructed and how the project will work. The current Castle Creek Bridge was designed in 1961 and has become the busiest two-lane highway bridge in Colorado — and it is estimated to have 12 years of useful life left.
The bridge’s replacement was finalized in the 1998 Record of Decision and is known as the “preferred alternative,” one of 43 proposals that the city discussed as potential alternatives. The preferred alternative was selected because it meets a list of objectives outlined in the ROD and presents an improved emergency-evacuation plan, according to officials.
“The Record of Decision, in our case, was issued by the Federal Highway Administration,” the Assistant City Manager Diane Foster said Monday. “A Record of Decision is basically the go-ahead for the state to be able to move forward on the project.”
Aspen faces rising dangers from wildfires and mudslides due to climate change, according to city staff, and the S-curve into town and Power Plant Road are not effective exit routes. The preferred alternative includes a direct connection from Main Street to Highway 82 beyond the roundabout. It also features a land bridge that will add more open space and provide a way for wildlife to safely cross 82.
Over the next eight to 12 years, the city, the Colorado Department of Transportation and the Federal Highway Administration will engage the community in decision-making steps, and the ROD will undergo a reevaluation process. A vote will also be required to allow new bus lanes in and out of town until funding for a light rail can be secured. The existing Castle Creek Bridge will be used while a new one is constructed and then will be converted into an additional entrance or exit from downtown.
“Having two lanes on the Castle Creek Bridge and that being really the only — especially in winter — the only automobile route out … and while vehicles can get out [via] Independence Pass in the summer, it’s not a great evacuation route,” Foster said Thursday. “If you have a second bridge and it has one lane going each direction for cars, and then you’ve got one lane going each direction for buses only, that means in an emergency, you have functionally doubled the routes out of town and tripled the number of lanes that you can use going out of town.”
The preferred alternative will also allow room for more transit options like a trackless tram or driverless buses, Foster said, as well as improve traffic flow and safety.
“It’s a transit-oriented solution that keeps us at those 1994 traffic levels,” she said. “It does encourage people choosing to ride transit by improving transit times. The solution does improve the flow and safety of traffic; however, it doesn’t eliminate congestion. It also reduces accidents on the S-curve, which are higher than average on a similar stretch of highway.”
The site tours will begin at Bugsy Barnard Park and will be self-guided walking tours with opportunities for the public to engage with staff from the city’s engineering department. A greeter will meet attendees at the park and hand them a map, and staff members will be stationed at five different stops throughout the site. One station will focus on the current state of the bridge, and the others will focus on the bridge’s history, an overview of the preferred alternative, the new bridge, the land bridge and the alignment and configuration of the highway. Hot chocolate will also be provided.
For information about more upcoming site tours, visit castlecreekbridge.com. RSVPs are not necessary. For information about other events including open houses and online presentations, visit the same link.