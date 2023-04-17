First-quarter results likely predict the 2023 real estate market
The first quarter of 2023 has drawn to a close. As we review the results, we can discern patterns and make some reasonable predictions of where the Aspen-Snowmass real estate market is heading for the remainder of the year.
Although the 2022-23 ski season has been setting records, the real estate market has been in a slowing trend for the past nine months, coming off two years of unprecedented numbers of sales, record volume and property appreciation. But even though the 2023 real estate year is unlikely to match what happened in 2021 and 2022, it’s very likely it will to be one of the better real estate years for the Aspen-Snowmass area in terms of number of sales, prices and total sales volume. Let’s dig into the numbers.
The best description of the market would be that it has stabilized after the record 24 months that started in mid-2020 and ended mid-2022. As we start the second quarter of 2023, there are 225 active residential listings throughout the Aspen-Snowmass market area. This is double the number of active listings from a year ago at the beginning of the second quarter of 2022. That being said, that’s still less than one-third of the number of active listings that was common in the market from 2012 through 2020. This low inventory of properties for sale has created a floor under the record real estate prices in Aspen-Snowmass for the past couple of years even though the market has slowed significantly in terms of number of sales and total volume. Buyers are still actively buying as reflected by the high percentage of active listings that are now under contract.
Currently, 16% of active residential listings are pending, which is twice the average (7% to 8%) of pending sales that existed for most of the decade prior to 2020. As long as the market leans in favor of sellers, prices are likely to continue escalating for the foreseeable future, although not in the same degree as we’ve seen during the 2020 to 2022 timeframe.
To give you a sense of how much the market conditions have changed in the past 12 months, let’s look at some market indicators. In the spring of 2022, there were only about 125 active residential listings throughout the Aspen Snowmass market. That number has doubled. From the summer of 2020 through the end of 2021, there was an average of 74 closings per month. Over the past year, that number has declined to an average of only 29 closings per month. In the spring of 2022, it would only have taken two months to absorb all the existing inventory of properties for sale. Now, the number of months to absorb the existing inventory is just over eight months. In terms of market appreciation, that metric seems to have stalled as well. In 2022, the average sale price of a residential property in Aspen was $8.3 million. Year-to-date for 2023, the average sale price is slightly lower at $8 million.
Other indicators of the slowing trend are the sale to list price ratio and the total sales volume moving averages, a common metric used to determine stock market trends. The sale to list price ratio is at its highest spread in over two years. One year ago, the average sale price of a residential property in Aspen was around 96% of full asking price. For a brief period, last summer just before the market started slowing, the average sale to list price ratio reached about 98% of asking price, meaning buyers were essentially paying sellers whatever their asking price was for a property. This spring, the sale to list price ratio is around 87%, meaning that sales taking place are significantly below the seller’s original asking price.
The other indicators we look at to determine market trends are the 90-day, 180-day and 270-day moving average of total sales volume. Since last June of 2022, all three averages have been trending lower, with the 90-day moving average leading the way. The sales volume of each moving average is about half of where they were last summer. This indicates that the momentum of the overall market is continuing to slow as we move into the second quarter of 2023.
Based on the results from the first quarter of this year, it’s likely the total number of residential sales in Aspen-Snowmass will settle into the 300-to-350 range, which is less than half the number of units sold in 2020 and 2021. The total residential sales volume for 2023 is likely to end up in the $2 billion-to-$2.3 billion range compared to 2020’s total sales volume of $3.3 billion and 2021’s sales volume of $3.7 billion. Short of a national economic crisis or recession that would significantly reduce buyer interest, it’s likely 2023 will still end up being one of the top years historically for the Aspen-Snowmass real estate market.
Lori and William Small are recognized luxury and commercial real estate experts with Coldwell Banker Mason Morse in Aspen. They can be found through their website, theSmallsaspen.com, by email at thesmalls@theSmallsaspen.com or via phone, 970-948-0631.