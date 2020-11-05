Snowmass Village Police and Roaring Fork Fire Rescue on Wednesday discovered a 31-year-old male and 32-year old female, both deceased, in a private outdoor hot tub.
According to a police press release Wednesday, “information gathered from the scene indicates the two had been deceased for several days.”
Police Chief Brian Olson said Wednesday afternoon the victims were likely unseen for this amount of time due to the view of this particular private hot tub.
“It took until this morning for someone to walk by it,” Olson said.
He did not release the address where the incident took place, other than “in Snowmass Village,” as “it was not anyone’s fault and of no good public value.”
An autopsy and toxicology report are scheduled. The names of the deceased have not been released by the Pitkin County Coroner’s Office.
Olson said police have determined the public is not in danger.
“We ruled out criminal activity and any murder-suicide scenario. Although it’s up to the coroner to indicate, it appears accidental and unattended. It’s such an unfortunate tragedy,” Olson said.
While the condominium was a private one — “not a public access point,” the deceased were guests, having rented the space through a third-party option such as Airbnb or VRBO, though Olson could not confirm the booking method.
“What information tells us is that they were there essentially since they arrived,” he said. “That was several days. [There was] nothing to indicate criminal activity, so we just typically turn that over to the coroner’s office, who will conduct an autopsy and a toxicology.”
Since no foul play is suspected, there will be no further investigation into the unattended deaths from police, though the Pitkin County Coroner’s Office is investigating the cause.