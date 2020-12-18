Registered Nurse and Aspen Valley Hospital House Supervisor Belinda Faulhaber wasn’t shy in saying that she teared up Thursday afternoon before receiving the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine.
“I have to say, I did tear up a little bit because it’s just so fantastic, the thought of all of us coming out on the other end and coming to a bit more normalcy in our lives,” she said. “It’s a huge part in history. It’s amazing.”
Faulhaber, who received the first of the two-dose vaccine at about 2:30 Thursday, reported that, not two hours later, she felt “great.”
“I really don’t anticipate feeling any different than I do right now. I get flu vaccinated all the time; I don’t feel any different than with that,” she said. “I’m just really not worried. If you take other medications, they’ve all got side effects to a certain extent. I’m not anticipating any.”
That said, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has established a website, vsafe.cdc.gov, to establish an online database in which vaccine recipients can report any side effects they may experience.
“It’s a symptom monitoring mechanism that the CDC has set up so anyone getting the vaccine early can help paint a picture of what side effects just because it is so new,” AVH Chief Marketing Officer Jennifer Slaughter explained.
Dr. Catherine Bernard, chief of staff and emergency department physician at the hospital, emphasized that while the timeline for the vaccine’s rollout was extremely expedited, the process wasn’t.
“They still tested it amongst the same number of patients as you would in a normal vaccine trial. We know that this is compelling evidence that it’s effective and safe,” she said.
Even more promising, she continued, those trials and evidence show that about half of people who receive the first dose, after about a two-week period, experience some level of immunity to a mild or severe case of COVID-19.
“And the second dose is what gets you to that 90% to 94% range. It is really important to get both does, but we will see some effect of this dose, we hope,” she said.
As for any anticipated side effects, Bernard said that far from being concerned, she sees an immune response to a vaccine as a good sign — in essence, that means it’s working.
“The way that I think of it, knowing how the vaccines work, they make your body think that they see an invader. The inflammatory response that you have to that vaccine feels just like when you’re starting to come down with an infection, as well,” she said. “That’s actually, to me, a good sign. It goes away generally in 24 hours with me, but I’ve heard up to three days. I’m prepared to feel a little achy. But that to me, again, is reassuring, not frightening, that it’s actually working.”
Still, there are a lot of unknowns. For instance, while the vaccine was tested against preventing mild and severe cases of the disease caused by the novel coronavirus, its efficacy against asymptomatic infection was not.
“We don’t know if it avoids asymptomatic illness,” Bernard said.
That’s why it’s still important to maintain current mitigation practices, such as wearing masks, washing hands and isolating and quarantining — and getting tested — should someone feel COVID-like symptoms. Even hospital staff who received the first dose of the vaccine this week will continue to do so.
“It’s one more layer of protection for us here; that is what it is right now. We don’t know enough about this to say, ‘Let’s take off our masks,’” Bernard said.
That doesn’t mean she’s not sympathetic to pandemic fatigue; she’s just hopeful that the end is near.
“The hardest part has been all the things we had to do extra. I’ve been homeschooling my kids this morning. Standardized testing is difficult, it is! I get it — life is harder,” she said. “All of these things we’ve been doing differently make it that much harder, but we have to keep doing all of that and double down on our efforts, because that’s what’s going to get us to the finish line.”
Oscar Garcia, patient care technician in the emergency department, echoed that sentiment and underscored how the added peace of mind of having been vaccinated will boost not only staff morale but also patient confidence.
“I can walk into a patient room and feel a little better that I’ve had a vaccine,” Garcia, who was second to get the shot Thursday, said. “Currently, regardless, I’m giving 100%, I’m there for the patient. But now, having the vaccine, it makes me feel better. In my opinion, I do feel that our patients are going to feel better that we are vaccinated, that we are taking care of ourselves, therefore we can take care of them. IT is absolutely the light at the end of the tunnel.”
Like everyone else, Garcia has felt the compounded effects of the pandemic, but he said he’s personally maintaining his health, both physically and mentally.
“This pandemic has just been testing me at every level: professionally and of course personally,” he said.
Being able to contribute to a solution was among Faulhaber’s motivations for being vaccinated.
“I was all in,” she said of taking a new-to-market vaccine. “I think that’s, for myself, one of the reasons you go into health care. For me, it’s because you want to help your fellow mankind. You didn’t have to ask me twice.”