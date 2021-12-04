CUT (First Saturday.jpg)
Filet with black truffle smashed potatoes, fresh vegetables and chimichurri took center stage during a menu tasting at the W Aspen on Wednesday. Aspen’s restaurant scene heats up during December, welcoming locals and tourists alike to holiday tables. Molly Briggs/Aspen Daily News
Whether you’re a local wanting to rediscover what being home for the holidays can look like or a visitor trying to get the lay of the decorated land, we’ve got you covered on what’s happening in Aspen this month, from tree lightings to concerts to what’s for Christmas dinner. As for New Year’s Eve, stay tuned — that guide requires its own showing. Happy First Saturday, and enjoy December in Aspen!
Aspen Art Museum – Dec. 3 to March 27, 2022
Andy Warhol: Lifetimes Exhibit, Tuesdays-Sundays, 10 a.m. - 6 p.m. Free
Don’t Miss the small room under a gray curtain on the first floor of Andy’s polaroid photographs — but the material is explicit and not for the faint of heart.
St. Regis Hotel - Daily
Champagne sabering, 4:45 p.m. Free
The resort celebrates the transition from day to night with a champagne sabering, a ritual that John Jacob Astor IV started when he founded the first St. Regis Hotel in New York in 1904. This ritual is extended to resort guests and includes a passed pour of complimentary champagne.
Caribou Club – Wednesday, Dec. 8
Abetone, four-course Northern Italian. $75
The Caribou Club opened its doors in 1990 as Aspen’s first members-only club, offering world-class dining, an extensive wine list, bar and nightclub. “It is our sense of hospitality, family and attention to detail that ensures an exceptional experience.” For reservations email Krissy Bills at info@caribouclub.com
Belly up Aspen – Thursday, Dec. 9
Wyclef Jean Concert, 7:30 p.m. $140 - $365
Listed as one of Rolling Stone's "Best Clubs in America," Belly Up Aspen is a 450-capacity music venue at the base of Aspen Mountain that presents 300+ live concerts a year.
Anderson Ranch Arts Center – Thursday, Dec. 9
Holiday Open House, 5-7 p.m. Free
Shop holiday gifts, enjoy festive cocktails while taking in the gallery exhibition. A celebratory evening for the whole family, complete with kids’ crafts. Register at www.AndersonRanch.org
The Little Nell – Sunday, Dec. 12
Christmas Tree Lighting, 5-6 p.m. Free, but reservation required
Count down to the main event — the tree lighting! — in the courtyard of The Little Nell, enjoy complimentary cookies and hot cocoa, gather to sing carols and snap photos with Santa Claus. The Aspen Animal Shelter will be on-site once again with the “reindeer” pups. Make a reservation at www.thelittlenell.com.
Hotel Jerome - Wednesday, Dec. 15
Curling & Cocktails, early afternoons. $250 deposit for parties between two and 12.
This holiday season, the Hotel Jerome is opening a curling court in The Winter Garden. Reserve a time with friends to enjoy some friendly competition paired with a festive menu.
St. Regis Hotel Fountain Courtyard – Saturday, Dec. 18
Christmas Tree Lighting, 5-7 p.m. Free
The resort's hallmark event and kickoff to the holiday season. General Manager Heather Steenge-Hart will spearhead the illumination of the resort’s 30-foot tree. “We invite guests to visit with Santa and Mrs. Claus, enjoy hot cocoa and holiday treats, and be dazzled by winter ballerinas and other festive entertainment.”
Hotel Jerome – Monday, Dec. 20
Holiday Crafting With Red Brick Arts Center, 10 a.m. and 10:45 a.m., $35 - $55 per person
Create your own collage decorative bowl using handpicked images of Aspen and local nature from magazines that you can use as a centerpiece or give as a gift to someone you love. Prepaid reservations are available for parties of one to 20. Kids 5 and younger are invited to partake at 10 a.m., and youngsters 6-10 years old are welcome at 10:45 a.m. until noon.
Rio Grande Park – Saturday, Dec. 18 & Sunday Dec. 19
St. Regis World Snow Polo Championship, exact times TBD. $500 - $3,000
For the ninth consecutive year, Aspen Valley Polo Club will host the star-studded event. The glitz, glamour and excitement take center stage at one of the world's top snow polo tournaments and only snow polo event in North America. Tickets available via Eventbrite.
Belly up Aspen – Tuesday, Dec. 28 and Wednesday, Dec. 29
The Chainsmokers, 9 p.m. $230 - $650
Christmas Eve – Friday, Dec. 24:
Hotel Jerome – Dinner at Prospect
Canapés, amuse-bouche, and a five-course menu, all with optional wine-pairings.
Prepaid reservation for parties of two to 9, $55–$195 per person
The Little Nell – Dinner at Element 47
A four-course prix-fixe menu featuring indulgent favorites like venison, lobster, wagyu beef, hand-made pasta, foie gras, seabass and decadent desserts for every sweet tooth. $300+ per guest with a $150 wine pairing option, $50+ per child. Also available on Christmas Day.
Caribou Club
Three-course Christmas dinner for $150 per person — reservations also available for Christmas Day. For reservations email Krissy Bills at info@caribouclub.com
St. Regis Hotel - ‘Twas The Night Before Christmas & Nutcracker Reading
Take a seat in Santa’s living room (downstairs, pre-function area) at 4:15 p.m. when Santa makes a special stop at the resort for a reading of these timeless holiday classics. Complimentary for resort guests.
Christmas Day – Saturday, Dec. 25:
St. Regis Hotel – Christmas Dinner
Enjoy a festive, inspired culinary experience in the Velvet Buck with your family and friends. Adults guests $250, and children between 5 and 13 years old are $120 —children younger than 4 are complementary. Reservations are encouraged (970-920-3300) and require a credit card to secure, and cancellation fees apply.
Hotel Jerome – Dinner in the Grand Ballroom
Celebrate Christmas Day with a prix-fixe menu of festive holiday pairings in the Grand Ballroom at Hotel Jerome. Sweeping views of snow-covered peaks, along with yuletide classics by the Aspen Carolers, infuse the big day with winter wonderland magic. Prepaid reservation for parties of two to 12, $55 – $155 per person.
The Little Nell – Dinner at Ajax Tavern
Enjoy a relaxed Christmas dinner at Ajax Tavern. The restaurant offers a three-course menu with holiday favorites like Brandt beef, gnocchi, Colorado lamb, scallops and more in a casual, family-friendly setting. $195+ per guest with a $100 wine pairing option, $50+ per child.