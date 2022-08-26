Race organizers stopped by America’s Downhill on Thursday in preparation for March’s return of the International Skiing Federation World Cup to Aspen.
Aspen regained its long-time place among FIS’ men’s downhill skiing competition for the first time since hosting the world championships in 2017. On Thursday, race organizers from FIS, U.S. Ski and Snowboard and Aspen Snowmass convened on the grass-covered slope to inspect it and plan for the grand return.
“Aspen is an iconic place and we need these big names,” FIS Men’s World Cup Chief Race Director Markus Waldner said. “You have a nice downhill here, and there are not many downhills. Then we have an iconic name. In the ’90s, this was a classical venue.”
For the upcoming season, the U.S. leg of the World Cup tour was expanded from four events to six, adding Aspen and Palisades Tahoe in California. FIS wanted more interest in its late-season events, Waldner said, and ticketing them in big-name places like Aspen and Palisades Tahoe will generate more interest, he believes.
America’s Downhill, as the stretch of high-speed alpine racing is affectionately called, was announced as the host of two downhill races and a Super G on the men’s tour, scheduled for March 3-5.
The move comes at a time of priority shifts within FIS. Though by all accounts Aspen put on an admirable show in 2017, it wasn’t included in the next year’s calendar because of the state of Lift One. FIS believed the obsolete lift warranted pulling Aspen from the tour.
However, FIS elected a new president in 2021 named Johan Eliasch, and his new administration had a shift in priorities. For Waldner and FIS, the state of the lift — which he said is still due to be replaced in two years — was not a valid reason to keep the iconic downhill off the tour any longer.
“The lift was the reason why we did not come,” Waldner said. “This was an argument coming from all the people which are not working with us anymore. We have all the venues, we have old lifts. It’s not easy sometimes to get permits and everything to install a new lift. It takes time. What’s important is that we bring the guys up and [the lift] is working. It’s absolutely working.”
On Thursday, Waldner and U.S. Ski and Snowboard Events Director Eric Webster walked up and down the course, going through a checklist of needed items not only for the actual venue but in-town accommodations like hospitality. They said there isn’t, in all, that much work to do ahead of time.
That doesn’t mean, however, that there won’t be some detail changes since the last time FIS was in town. Waldner said that because it will be a one-gender event, they can play to the course’s biggest strength — speed — in a way they couldn’t in 2017.
“At the finals, basically we had to find a little bit of compromise with the course because we had the women and the men together on the same morning. We could not go very aggressive with some section jams,” Waldner said. “Now we only have the boys here … we know exactly where we can push a little bit.”
On the sides of the U.S. Ski and Snowboard and Aspen Snowmass, it was a no-brainer to return to Aspen, especially for U.S. athletes.
Webster said that FIS left venue selection in the U.S. “primarily” up to the Ski Team, and Aspen’s history and ability to provide a world-class downhill put it on the short list.
“When the opportunity was presented to host these events in the United States, it was an amazing opportunity for us to hopefully grow the sport here in the United States,” Webster said. “One of the goals of U.S. Ski and Snowboard has always been to provide opportunities for our U.S. athletes to compete on home soil and the more we can do that, the better.”
The visit from FIS was mostly academic, Waldner said. As much as it was about going through the course and ensuring everything was ready to go, it was more about “keeping up the relationships” after FIS’ last World Cup visit in 2017.
FIS did return to Aspen in 2021 as the host of the Snowboard and Freeski World Championships when Buttermilk was the lone resort to step up during COVID-19.
Ahead of the World Cup stop next year, FIS and U.S. Ski and Snowboard walked through safety measures and camera placements. Waldner also said that there will be some reshaping of the finish area from 2017 as fewer awards will need to be handed out.
Aspen Snowmass Senior Vice President of Revenue John Rigney said that the course will also have grandstands, noting that people lined the course from top to bottom in 2017.
“I think that was some of that magic we haven’t seen in a while,” Rigney said.
Though Aspen is only tabbed for 2023, Waldner and Rigney expressed a desire to explore possibilities into future seasons as well.
As for the lift, Rigney wasn’t as certain to affirm the two-year outline that Waldner gave, nor to confirm if the work would need to take the lift offline for a season.
“The talk over the last few years has been if a development were to come to fruition that we probably would be offline with the lift, which would make hosting a race that falls below the road difficult,” Rigney said. “But nothing’s impossible, right? I really have no idea on what a realistic timeline is and how long we might be offline. But if we found we were in that case and the tour still wanted to be here, we’d work on ways to make it work.”