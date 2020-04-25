The Nov. 3 election field for three four-year seats on the Pitkin Board of County Commissioners is set.
Clerk and Recorder Janice Vos Caudill said no one submitted petitions at the last minute to enter any of the races. The deadline was 4:30 p.m. Friday.
In District 3, Commissioner Greg Poschman will be unopposed. Poschman, 60, was first elected in 2016 and will serve a second term.
In District 4, incumbent Commissioner Steve Child, 71, of Old Snowmass, will face Chris Council, 43, of Snowmass Village. Child is currently serving his second term.
In District 5, Jeffrey Evans, 68, of Basalt, and Frances Jacober, 72, of the Carbondale area, will square off. The seat is currently held by Commissioner George Newman, who cannot seek re-election because of term limits. Newman is currently serving a third consecutive term.
Pitkin County’s races are nonpartisan, given its home rule charter status. It is not connected to the caucus process that Republicans and Democrats use to determine candidates in other elections such as the U.S. Senate and U.S. House races.
However, in a recent Democratic Party assembly, local members recognized Poschman, Child and Jacober as having the party’s official support.
Though the commissioners’ seats are linked to geographic districts, Vos Caudill noted that all registered county voters will be able to cast ballots in all three races regardless of where the voters reside.
Commissioners Patti Clapper and Kelly McNicholas Kury, who represent Districts 1 and 2 respectively, are not facing reelection this year.