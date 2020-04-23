Five people so far have obtained official candidate status in three Pitkin County commissioner races on the Nov. 3 ballot.
The deadline to submit the minimal number of valid signatures — 100, to be exact — to enter one of the races is Friday at 4:30 p.m., County Clerk and Recorder Janice Vos Caudill said Wednesday afternoon. Candidates must reside within the district connected to the seat they are seeking.
First, potential candidates must complete a 2020 candidate packet, which can be found at pitkinvotes.com/candidate-resources. After completing the paperwork in the packet, they must deliver it to Vos Caudill or a member of her elections staff at the county’s administration building at 530 E. Main St. in Aspen. Though the building is closed to the public due to the COVID-19 situation, arrangements may be made in advance to meet a staff member there by calling (970) 429-2710.
In turn, county elections staff will provide the official “petition packet” that’s used to collect the 100 signatures of Pitkin County voters. Officials recommend collecting well over 100 in case some of the signatures turn out to be invalid.
For the District 3 seat, incumbent Democrat Greg Poschman, 60, has yet to draw any opposition. A Brush Creek resident, Poschman was first elected in 2016 and is seeking a second term.
“Frankly, my first term has been about finding out how to be useful and effective,” Poschman said in February in confirming that he would seek reelection. “I believe we’ve started a lot of good things. It seems like we have a great board and we’ve done a lot of important work. I want to continue the good work.”
Poschman said Wednesday that it wasn’t easy to garner the required number of signatures because of social distancing and stay-at-home requirements related to public health orders recently implemented to slow down coronavirus spread.
District 3 encompasses much of the central area of the county, running southward from Lower River Road to the Woody Creek area, and extending through the Highway 82 corridor to the eastern section of Brush Creek Road before taking in areas of Maroon Creek and Castle Creek roads.
In District 4, Steve Child, 71, also has completed his paperwork and turned in his petition. The Old Snowmass resident is seeking his third term on the board of county commissioners. He recently said that if reelected, the third term would be his last and that he plans to retire from public office at its conclusion.
Child has drawn a challenger. Chris Council, 43, a resident of the Woodbridge Condominiums area of Snowmass Village, has qualified to be on the ballot. Council is a former member of the Aspen-Pitkin County Housing Authority board and a longtime local photographer.
“I have been a full-time resident of Pitkin County since 2011,” he wrote in a document submitted to the county. “I have been involved in local housing issues, including serving on the APCHA board. I am a small business owner and a member of [the Aspen Chamber Resort Association]. I am well-versed in the issues facing our community and have a strong background in finance and leading organizations.”
District 4 takes in much of the Old Snowmass area, including the areas of East Sopris Creek, Capitol Creek, Snowmass Creek and Watson Divide roads, as well as part of Snowmass Village.
The District 5 contest, meanwhile, is an open affair due to the incumbent, Commissioner George Newman, being term-limited. Two candidates have qualified to run for the seat, which represents a sprawling district that runs from the extreme northwestern portion of the county in the Crystal Valley to the extreme northeastern portion of the county around Meredith. It also includes the southern section of the town of Basalt.
Frances Jacober, 72, who lives in the Stark Mesa Road area south of Carbondale, announced her candidacy for District 5 in February. She worked as a teacher for 26 years at Aspen Country Day School and Carbondale Community School, and is seeking political office for the first time. She also has worked with her family’s businesses at Jacober Brothers Construction and Crystal River Meats.
Also qualifying to run for the seat is Jeffrey Evans, 68, a resident of Mockingbird Lane in Basalt. In a letter to the Aspen Daily News earlier this month announcing his candidacy, Evans said he would be an “unabashed advocate for fixing the entrance to Aspen.”
He added that because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the central issue for government at all levels will now be about maintaining essential services with drastically reduced revenues.
“The current county commission has the most difficult and thankless task imaginable, defining ‘essential’ and deciding which services and personnel we can do without,” he wrote.
Vos Caudill said that unlike other Colorado counties, Pitkin County’s races are nonpartisan, given its home rule charter status. It is not connected to the caucus process that Republicans and Democrats use to determine candidates in other elections such as the U.S. Senate and U.S. House races. However, in a recent assembly, local Democratic Party members recognized Poschman, Child and Jacober as having the party’s official support.
If any of the races for county commissioner has three candidates or more, a primary will be held June 30. The top two vote-getters would then face off in the Nov. 3 general election.
Unless more candidates surface before the Friday deadline and are successful with their petitions, there will be no June election for any of the three county commissioner seats up for grabs this year, and the aforementioned candidates will proceed to the fall contest.
Commissioners Patti Clapper and Kelly McNicholas Kury, who represent Districts 1 and 2 respectively, are not facing reelection this year.