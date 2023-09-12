The five-person field for the Roaring Fork School District Board of Education fall election is set.
After incumbents Maureen Stepp and Natalie Torres chose not to run, it opened two seats on the board for newcomers.
Jasmin Ramirez — currently the board vice president and director of District D covering the western region of Glenwood Springs — chose to seek reelection and faces no challengers for her seat.
For Torres’ District B seat — covering western Carbondale — Elizabeth “Betsy” After is running against Alan Kokish. In Stepp’s District C seat — covering east and south Glenwood Springs — Phillip Bogart is running against Lindsay DeFrates. Full director district maps are available at rfsd.k12.co.us.
Electors can vote for each district’s representative, but candidates must live in the district they seek election for in Roaring Fork School District, unlike in Aspen School District, in which all five seats are at-large.
The election is Nov. 7.
The Aspen Daily News asked the candidates to provide an introduction to voters ahead of the election, in their own words. Direction was given to the candidates to discuss why they are running and to explain their affiliation or relationship to the district. Their limit was 200 words. Responses from ASD’s candidates ran in the Monday edition of the Aspen Daily News.
The responses, listed in alphabetical order, have been edited for clarity and conciseness.
District B
Betsy After
I live in Carbondale with my husband, Brion, and two young children. I am a nonprofit leader, policy-wonk, librarian-by-training, and a fundraiser at RMI (formerly Rocky Mountain Institute). I previously served as the president of the Mount Sopris Montessori Preschool board and on the board of directors at the Basalt Regional Library District. My family owns Independence Run & Hike.
My two children attend Crystal River Elementary School and will be students at RFSD schools for the next decade. I can support them, and all students in the district, by bringing my dedication to public education as well as expertise in policy, financial management, and stakeholder engagement to the school board.
My top priorities as a board member will be:
Responsible, transparent leadership and smart fiscal management: Set an expectation of excellence and accountability for the executive staff and ensure that the $132 million annual budget aligns with our communities’ priorities.
Support educators: Increase teacher retention through creative measures that go beyond the 2021 mill levy override.
Success for all students: Tackle the persistent achievement gap between Latino and white students.
Open communication and deep community engagement: Improve the board’s relationship with the community and increase participation in decision making by parents.
Alan Kokish
I moved to the valley in 1992 with the simple dream of being a ski bum. I’ve realized that dream and so much more. I married an amazing woman, raised two beautiful kids, built a business and created a home.
The RFSD sets the tone for the valley, creating tomorrow’s citizens and leaders. While academics should be at the forefront of any educational system, we are helping instill values, kindness and acceptance. As a district we are struggling with how to accomplish this without alienating certain groups,
There is such a division in our nation today, and yes, within our valley. I believe in compromise, finding common ground, respecting and accepting people with values and ideals different than our own. As a school district and community, we listen to each other, work together and like each other, not despite our differences, but because of them.
I believe our district is at its best when all voices are heard and respected. It doesn’t mean that we will always agree, but that we will achieve better practices for the district.
If elected I promise transparency, to be an active listener to all members of our community, and to work towards that common ground.
District C
Phillip Bogart
Our family moved to the Roaring Fork Valley in 2019 and think this is one of the greatest places to live in the world! We have four kids, all in RFSD. My family wants to live here for the rest of our lives — so I am very invested in making sure that the schools here prepare my kids for success.
As a certified foster parent, I am extremely passionate about ensuring that all children, regardless of ethnicity, identity, background or financial situation have an equal opportunity for a safe, happy and fulfilled life. I believe that parents and schools need to work together to give our kids the best chance for success. Our school board must be transparent, honest and accountable for the decisions they make — decisions informed by the best interest of the students and parents’ concerns and aspirations for their kids. I am committed to bringing a positive change to our school system — higher test scores, lower drug use, better teacher benefits and the parental freedom to have an informed say in your child’s future.
Our kids deserve a high-quality education and our parents deserve to be fully informed and active in shaping our children’s futures.
Lindsay DeFrates
I have lived in this beautiful valley for nearly 20 years and am currently raising three energetic elementary-aged children, all of whom attend Sopris Elementary School.
For almost six years, I was lucky enough to teach middle school Language Arts in Carbondale and I have a clear understanding of the challenges faced every day by teachers here and across the country.
In 2021, voters in the Roaring Fork School District generously approved a measure to increase teacher pay. Unfortunately, within less than two years, soaring inflation and housing costs undermined the value of those raises. I will make sure our district’s resources are prioritizing teachers and staff so that we can hire and retain experienced professionals.
My training as an educator and my experience in the classroom have given me a professional understanding of how to realistically prioritize student success when it comes to policies and curriculum. I will also advocate loudly to make sure that our schools are safe for all students, regardless of their race, ethnicity, gender, or sexual orientation.
I am eager to restore trust through accessible, open and honest communication. Even when we don’t see eye to eye, I promise to listen and to keep listening.
District D
Jasmin Ramirez
Hello, I'm Jasmin Ramirez and I'm running for reelection for the Roaring Fork School District's Board of Education, District D. I'm a proud Glenwood Springs High School graduate and a daughter of immigrants. Currently, I serve as the board's vice president and serve as a representative in the recently formed policy committee.
Despite the challenges brought on by a pandemic and a superintendent search, I am grateful for the opportunity to have served our community since my election in November 2019 and the chance to have made a positive impact. As a strong advocate for education, I believe in equity, equality, access and building communities centered around students, who are our most important stakeholders. I'm convinced that by holding ourselves accountable for our students' performance in schools, we can have a long-term impact on the future citizens of our communities.
I reside in Glenwood Springs with my husband and two children, who attend district public schools. As a mother of a child on the autism spectrum, I'm also passionate about ensuring that all students and families have the best possible experience in our schools.
Thank you for considering me for reelection to the Roaring Fork School District's Board of Education.