Aspen Words on Wednesday announced the shortlist for the Aspen Words Literary Prize, a $35,000 annual award for a work of fiction that illuminates vital contemporary issues.
The 2020 shortlist is: “Opioid, Indiana” by Brian Allen Carr (Soho Press); “Patsy” by Nicole Dennis-Benn (Liveright); “The Beekeeper of Aleppo” by Christy Lefteri (Ballantine Books); “Lost Children Archive” by Valeria Luiselli (Knopf); and “Lot” by Bryan Washington (Riverhead Books).
The shortlist, announced in collaboration with media partner NPR Books, includes four novels and one short-story collection. One of the finalists, Bryan Washington, is a debut author, while Brian Allen Carr, Nicole Dennis-Benn, Christy Lefteri and Valeria Luiselli have all published previous books to critical acclaim. The finalists were selected by a five-member jury including Alexander Chee, Amy Garmer, Saeed Jones, Helen Obermeyer and Esmeralda Santiago.
The shortlisted titles address some of the most urgent social issues in America and the world today, such as drug addiction, homophobia, immigration and income inequality.
“Fiction has a way of mirroring real life. Whether from an exciting newcomer or experienced and celebrated authors, the issues raised in these books add to our understanding of contemporary life,” Santiago, the head judge, said in a news release. “Most surprising for me as a reader was the humor in the midst of serious situations affecting the lives of a catalogue of always engaging, well-drawn and diverse characters trying to be their best selves.”
The $35,000 winner will be announced live at an awards ceremony in New York City at The Morgan Library on April 16. The finalists will participate in a conversation moderated by Mary Louise Kelly, co-host of NPR’s “All Things Considered” evening news magazine. Additionally, in late spring, Aspen Words, in partnership with the Pitkin County Library, will distribute free copies of the winning book for a community read program, to feature a valleywide book club gathering, panel discussions and other activities.
Aspen Words is a program of the Aspen Institute. The $35,000 Aspen Words Literary Prize is awarded annually to an influential work of fiction that illuminates a vital contemporary issue and demonstrates the transformative power of literature on thought and culture. Open to authors of any nationality, the award is one of the largest literary prizes in the United States, and one of the few focused exclusively on fiction with a social impact.
The inaugural award was presented to Mohsin Hamid in April 2018 for “Exit West,” his novel about migration and refugees. Tayari Jones received the 2019 award for “An American Marriage,” her novel about wrongful incarceration. Eligible works include novels or short-story collections that address questions of violence, inequality, gender, the environment, immigration, religion, race or other social issues.
“Opioid, Indiana”
The timing of Carr’s exquisite novel is not a surprise. What is surprising is the redemption we feel in reading it. Opioid, Indiana, a fictitious town, is struggling for relevance and is decimated by addiction. We observe the activity of the residents through the acute observations of Riggle, a discarded, uneducated teen. Over the course of one week, we find the town and our protagonist are familiar, funny and lovable lost souls.
“Patsy”
Patsy is a novel about an undocumented immigrant’s yearning to build a new life in the United States while connected by family and culture to Jamaica. Beneath the surface, it is a deeply affecting reflection on motherhood and the price women pay to define their own choices, desires and purpose in life. Dennis-Benn’s exquisite dialogue makes you want to read out loud, hearing its rhythm and tone, and her vividly drawn settings make it easy to enter Patsy’s world.
“The Beekeeper of Aleppo”
With the first sentence, “I am afraid of my wife’s eyes,” we enter a world too visible for the protagonists who can’t, nevertheless, turn away. How do human beings process the horror around them, the senseless violence, the loss of what we hold dearest? Is it possible to ever feel safe, to love, to appreciate beauty? Lefteri asks these questions of her characters, and ultimately, of us.
“Lost Children Archive”
This work by Luiselli is informed, to powerful effect, by the author’s ongoing commitment to meditating on the seemingly infinite predicaments America’s immigration and refugee policy has brought to the fore. What makes the book special is the unexpected route and experimental form the author uses to work through what all of this means for children and the very concept of “family.”
“Lot”
Few writers have done for their city what Washington has done for Houston, which is to say, to articulate how a new generation of citizens are living, loving and struggling there with both the legacies of their shared past and the new possibilities of the present. But in writing an interconnected short-story collection about it, he has also mapped how climate change, income inequality, homophobia, anti-blackness and anti-immigrant fervor are shaping our present.