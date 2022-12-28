Nominating petitions for Aspen mayor and city council were due at the city clerk’s office on Tuesday afternoon, and five candidates are now officially off to the races.
Realtor Tracy Sutton will challenge the incumbent, Torre, for the mayor’s seat, and Councilman Skippy Mesirow, local volunteer firefighter Sam Rose and developer Bill Guth will vie for two open council seats. The campaign season is expected to heat up in the coming weeks before voters head to the polls on March 7.
Torre will be running for his third consecutive two-year term as mayor. In 2019, Torre was elected mayor after coming up short in five previous races. He served two terms on the council before that.
Looking ahead, Torre said he’s excited to run for more time to work on the issues that he’s been focusing on for the past four years.
“I’m really proud of the work that we’ve done as a council,” he said. “It’s not been easy and we’ve tackled some hard issues. I do feel that two more years to work on the issues around the environment, mental health, housing as well as development and real estate — I’m extremely excited.”
Between now and March, Torre plans to prioritize his current work as mayor, but added that his campaign will look very similar to how he’s run in the past. He will not seek large campaign donations and is looking forward to directly communicating as much as possible with voters.
Sutton was the final candidate to submit her nominating petition to the city clerk’s office on Tuesday, and said that after scrambling to collect 51 signatures — double the required amount of 25 — she was looking forward to getting started. A Colorado native, Sutton has operated Aspen Signature Vacation Rentals since 2004 and is an avid member of Aspen’s real estate and development community. Sutton plans to make a formal campaign announcement in the coming weeks.
Although it had appeared Torre might run unopposed, he said he is looking at the race as an opportunity for community conversation.
“Campaigns are always a great opportunity to engage the community,” he said. “I think there are definitely some self-interest people that have issues with some of the things that city council has done recently, but that’s open for a healthy debate.”
As for the council competition, the three-person race will be unlike council races of reccent years, when more candidates entered the field. With current Councilwoman Rachel Richards stepping back from local office, as she announced in October, there is an opportunity for two new faces to sit at the council table in the spring.
“It’s going to be a slow approach to start,” Rose said. “I’m going to reach out to businesses and influential people and groups to start, then I’ll start door-knocking and canvassing later in the race to try to reach as many people as possible.”
In Aspen’s 2021 municipal election, Rose ran against current councilmen Ward Hauenstein and John Doyle, finishing in fourth place. That race included eight candidates vying for two open council seats, and Rose said it will be interesting to run against a smaller group of people.
He said he feels better prepared this time around.
“It feels unique from that eight-person race to be running again,” he said. “Since then, I feel like I’ve done a good job as far as preparation — being on the Planning and Zoning Commission, continuing to be a volunteer firefighter, joining the 9th Judicial District Performance Commission for Colorado — all those things make me feel like I’m well involved with the community and have a good understanding of it.”
More information about Rose’s campaign and background, including contact information and donation links, can be found at samroseforaspen.com. Some information published on the website may be related to the 2021 election, but Rose said plenty of updates are on their way.
After one complete term on the city council as well as serving on the Aspen-Pitkin County Housing Authority board of directors, the Aspen Planning and Zoning Commission, the Aspen Institute NextGen Network and more, Mesirow is no stranger to public service. He said that his single term on the council has completely changed his understanding of serving and he is excited to run for another term.
“I have learned so much in the last four years,” Mesirow said. “It’s incredibly important right now that we reach back into our past and think about the vision that for generations has made this the most special place on Earth, for me, and how do we reaffirm that vision? That’s what this campaign is going to be about.”
Mesirow plans to make a formal campaign announcement within the next week and he invited the community to stay tuned and join in the effort and the conversation.
Guth, an Aspen resident of 12 years, is the sole council candidate who has not yet run for the office. However, his public service resume includes serving as chair of the Aspen Commercial Core and Lodging Commission, a member of the Aspen Board of Realtors and founder of Aspenites for Responsible Land Use Planning, which created a citizen’s initiated ordinance to repeal the 2021 moratoria on residential development and short-term rentals.
“I’m excited at the opportunity to offer my years of business and leadership experience and insight to give back to a community that’s been so great to my family and me,” Guth said in a statement. “I love this town deeply and believe there is an opportunity to preserve what makes Aspen so special and to ensure its success and livability for future generations.”
In the coming days, information about Guth and his campaign will be published at billguthforaspen.com, although the website will not be completed until Jan. 4. Until then, Guth can be reached via email at bill@billforaspen.com.
Late nominating petitions will not be accepted by the city for either race. The city will hold a public lottery for the ballot order on Jan. 10, although the time and place have not been determined. The last day for candidates to drop out of the race is Jan. 12 and ballot language will be certified on Jan. 13.