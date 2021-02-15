Although local businesses have certainly shown interest in receiving their 5 Star State Certification Program designations, they haven’t necessarily given the program two thumbs up.
“Businesses need all of the tools they can get to react to what is an unprecedented time,” said Michael Goldberg, owner of Matsuhisa in Aspen. “In these times, in particular, everything we can gain is a plus.”
As of late last week, Pitkin County had received 71 5 Star certification applications including 64 from restaurants, five from gyms and fitness centers, and two from personal services.
“Whether it’s ever used or not, it’s a good insurance policy,” Goldberg said of the program.
It allows certified businesses to operate at greater capacities than public health orders due to the pandemic would otherwise permit. Although currently in level yellow, Pitkin County’s 5 Star certified businesses would be allowed to operate under level blue’s, less stringent restrictions, including having last call at midnight instead of 11 p.m.
However, if Pitkin County remains in level yellow, it could be early March before the 5 Star program, which has already been discussed for several weeks, has any noticeable impact.
“Because of the new ranges, counties that are in yellow who do have a five star business program are only able to operate that program into blue once 70% of 70-year-olds across the state are vaccinated with at least one dose,” said Jordana Sabella, Pitkin County Public Health interim director, during Thursday’s Board of Health meeting. “That’s expected to happen at the end of the month.”
According to Sabella, 37 five-star applications were currently being reviewed with many “lacking ventilation information.”
In order to receive five-star certification, businesses with a heating, ventilation, and air conditioning, HVAC, system should equip it with the “highest-rated” available filter, run it “continuously” while people are present, operate it at the “highest optimized setting” for the space, and have it serviced “at least twice per year” by an HVAC technician, according to Pitkin County’s 5 Star certification guidelines.
If a business does not have an HVAC system, ventilation must be improved by incorporating air purifiers or through natural ventilation like “opening doors and windows,” the guidelines stated.
The crux of the program is explained on the state’s website,
https://covid19.colorado.gov/five-star-certification and includes the following: “The 5 Star State Certification is a program set up at the county or municipality level through an administrative committee who is responsible for developing, implementing and overseeing the program. It encourages businesses to implement safety measures beyond what is already required by public health orders and guidelines that will help slow the spread of COVID-19.”
Going the right way
As of Sunday, Pitkin County’s seven-day incidence rate was still on the decline and registering in level yellow at 113 cases per 100,000 people.
Pitkin County’s seven-day percent-positivity rate was in level blue, one category below yellow, at 3.2% on Sunday.
“Hopefully, the county will soon certify our 5 star approval which will act as an insurance policy should our numbers reverse course and put us back into a higher level,” Jimmy Yeager, owner Jimmy’s An American Restaurant & Bar, said in an email Sunday.
Five-star-certified businesses can operate at greater capacity levels than non certified businesses, unless a county finds itself in the most restrictive, “extreme risk” level on the COVID-19 dial — level purple.
If a county moves into level purple, it loses its five-star eligibility until its incidence and percent-positivity rate declines into, at least, level red metrics.
“This would be most advantageous should we find ourselves on the border of red once again and then we’d still be able to remain operational,” Yeager said.
Although red restrictions ban indoor dining, five-star-certified restaurants could still serve customers inside at 25% capacity, even if the county was in level red.
