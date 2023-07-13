There are quite a few ways to frame, or score, the outcome of Wednesday’s debate at the Pitkin Board of County Commissioners’ meeting regarding the inclusion of a fleet-mix and growth forecast into a layout plan that could shape the future of the Aspen airport. Not surprisingly, based on a similar discussion and 4-1 vote on first reading two weeks ago, the forecast was “authorized,” the language of a resolution having been changed to strike the word “approved.”
- FAA 21, Community 3: County and airport officials, along with supporters of airport redevelopment, spoke much of the Federal Aviation Administration’s desire for the plan to name the Airbus 220-300 as the “critical aircraft” of the Aspen-Pitkin County Airport’s future. Thus, projects to widen the runway and create greater separation between the runway and taxiway will be designed with the size and weight of that particular aircraft in mind. The A220-300, which has a wingspan of 115 feet, can be tailored for 120 to 160 seats, while the current jet serving Aspen’s commercial flight market, the Bombardier CRJ-700, a 76-foot wingspan jet which may be phased out in less than 10 years, contains around 70 seats. The 2019-20 ASE Vision Committee approved aspirational goals that preferred the A220-100, which has between 100 and 110 seats. Some supporters and critics of redevelopment expressed some hope that FAA and elected officials in Washington, D.C., could be lobbied in future years in favor of the smaller aircraft.
- Patti Clapper 21, Kelly McNicholas Kury 14: The two commissioners sparred a bit following a lengthy public-comment period that fell along the lines of the typical Aspen-area debate of growth vs. no-growth or slow-growth. McNicholas Kury, much like during the first-reading debate on June 28, objected to the notion that the community cannot fight the FAA on the “critical aircraft” issue. She pointed out that the county was already making numerous concessions on the ASE Vision’s “Common Ground” Recommendations that the BOCC adopted in late 2020, including the aspiration of 0.6% annual passenger growth (the FAA wants a higher number). Walking away from those recommendations, McNicholas Kury said, “is not something I’m proud of. … This is a tough day for me.” Clapper said she wanted to move forward with the fleet-mix forecast, even though it may not be perfect, with an eye toward retooling it later. “I’m going to find this a regretful day,” McNicholas Kury said. “I don’t see this as a failure,” said Clapper.
- “Aye” votes 3, “Nay” votes 2: Clapper, Steve Child and Francie Jacober went along with the staff’s request to bless the fleet-mix forecast for Airport Layout Plan (and FAA) purposes. McNicholas Kury was joined by Greg Poschman in the minority. Child listed 12 reasons why he was voting the way he did, including the plan for a 150-foot wide runway, which he said would make runway excursions – planes skidding into the snow, grass or mud, for various reasons after landing — less frequent. Poschman’s concern appeared to be the lack of answers as to how many years the Aspen community would have to put up with dirty, noisy, polluting aircraft before the next generation of clean, quiet, climate-friendly aircraft appears on the scene. In the end, Poschman said he wanted the final vote to reflect “a community divided on this,” and added that the choices presented to the BOCC were not “particularly good.”
Work on the ALP, described as a roadmap to the airport’s future and characterized as critical to FAA funding for airside and terminal redevelopment, will continue this year and into next year, when commissioners will commence with another discussion and vote on its overall adoption.