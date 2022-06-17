The body of a man who went missing Wednesday after falling into the Devil’s Punchbowl on Independence Pass has been found and recovered, the Pitkin County Sheriff’s Office said Thursday.
He was identified as Steve Midlarsky, 63, of Florida. Midlarsky is a former resident of Aspen, according to Parker Lathrop, chief deputy of operations for the sheriff’s office.
Lathrop said the body was submerged in the punchbowl 8 feet below the surface and underwater cameras were used to detect it this morning. The investigation into the cause of death is continuing. High water along the Roaring Fork River, which flows through the punchbowl area, made the search difficult on Wednesday.
A release gate at Grizzly Reservoir, which sends water to Lincoln Creek and the Roaring Fork River, was closed on Wednesday afternoon following initial search efforts that began just after noon. The closure reduced water levels and the speed of the river’s flow, making the recovery effort easier, Lathrop said.
“Every little bit [of water reduction] counted,” he said.
Midlarsky was fully clothed, suggesting the fall into the punchbowl was likely accidental. Lathrop said there was nothing to suggest that Midlarsky intended to jump into the punchbowl water feature, a small pool that sits below a series of cliff ledges of varied height.
“There’s more danger there than people realize,” Lathrop said.
Someone who knows Midlarsky from a business perspective reached out to the Aspen Daily News on Thursday. The person asked that her name not be published but agreed to confirm basic information about him.
Midlarsky was a vice president for Porky Products, a New Jersey-based meat trading and distributing company. His office was in the Boca Raton, Florida, area. He had two children: a son and a daughter.
He loved cycling, she said. “He was a very kind and generous individual,” she said.
The woman and other acquaintances said they believed Midlarsky still owned a home in Aspen.
His fall and disappearance were reported to the sheriff’s office just after noon on Wednesday, according to a PCSO news release issued late Wednesday evening. Sheriff’s deputies, along with resources from the Aspen Ambulance District, the Aspen Fire Protection District and Roaring Fork Fire Rescue Authority arrived on scene at 12:18 p.m. Wednesday, the release says.
“While swiftwater rescue teams established a likely downstream containment point and began a thorough search of the river and shore, on-scene resources worked quickly to capture firsthand accounts of where the subject may have entered the river,” the release says.
State Highway 82 eastbound was shut down at mile-marker 47, at the east-of-Aspen seasonal gate, so that first-responders could safely work along the roadway, the release explains. The pass reopened to two-way traffic before 2 p.m.
“After approximately three hours of searching, efforts shifted from search and rescue to search and recovery,” the release says. “...At this time the Pitkin County Incident Management Team was called to assist in the management of the incident.”
Following the closure of the Grizzly Reservoir release gates, the pass was closed again at 6 p.m. for about two hours between mile-marker 47 and mile-marker 52, which is just past the entrance to Lincoln Creek Campground.
Emergency personnel left the area around 8:30 p.m. Wednesday, after nightfall, but resumed their work early Thursday morning. Lathrop said the body was located in the morning and recovered early in the afternoon.
The punchbowl is about eight miles southeast of Aspen near mile-marker 50 on Highway 82 and the pass. Located near the Grottos Day Use Area, it tends to draw many visitors and locals from June through September. It has been the scene of several emergency incidents over the years, some of which have resulted in fatalities.