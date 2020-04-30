The volume of wastewater coming through the Aspen Consolidated Sanitation District’s treatment plant fell off by as much as 40 percent compared to normal daily levels during the last weeks of March, as the town emptied of tourists due to COVID-19 shutdowns.
While inflow levels have remained below average since, the wastewater treatment plant near the Aspen Airport Business Center saw an increasing trend over a two-week stretch in early April, rising from 810,000 gallons on April 6 to 970,000 gallons on April 18, according to data provided by the facility. Wastewater volumes have generally been falling since then.
“I don’t know if that correlates to anything or not, more people coming into town or not,” said Nathan Nelson, the operations manager at the sanitation district, of that early-April spike in treatment volume.
The amount of wastewater coming through the plant generally relates to the number of people in town, with annual peaks occurring around New Year’s Day and July 4.
It’s possible that the system saw increased “inflow and infiltration” during that April upswing, which is common in the spring with increasing groundwater levels, Nelson noted.
Still, “It just seems like what I am seeing is there are a few more people from out of town looking around,” he said, of his observation of life on Aspen’s streets.
The standing public health order, in effect through May 8, does not allow tourists in Pitkin County, but enforcement is difficult and reports have come in over the last month of increased visitation. Second-home owners are asked to stay away, as well, and must quarantine for 14 days upon arrival in Pitkin County.
By the middle of the week after the governor closed all Colorado ski areas on March 15, flows into the plant went from around 1.4 million gallons per day to levels “very similar to what May would be,” hovering around 900,000 gallons, Nelson said.
That extended offseason looks to continue, but it’s unclear for how long.
In response to the outbreak, shifts at the plant have been staggered such that workers have been reduced to around 50 percent of their normal load, “to avoid as much interaction as possible,” Nelson said. The district has kept paying its staff as if they were full-time, however.
Maintenance projects that would normally go forward during the offseason, when the lower flow levels allow tanks and basins to be taken off line, have been delayed out of social distancing concerns. These include work on the plant’s final filter and a new roof for the main treatment building. While the plant is an essential facility and it could push ahead with the projects, Nelson said anything that’s not immediately critical has been deferred, in an effort to keep both contractors and plant workers healthy.