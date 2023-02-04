On home turf Friday, Aspen High showed just why its school mascot is the Skier. AHS dominated on both the boys and girls legs of the giant slalom course on the Smuggler run, claiming eight of the 10 available top five spots across the two races.
Senior Stella Sherlock won the top spot in the girls race and junior Chase Kelly won the boys, according to provisional results, the third and second individual victories for each this season. Both the boys and girls won their fourth meets of the season — out of five in which they participated.
With state competition just two weeks away, the Skiers are flying high.
“I think Aspen’s crushed it,” senior Cate Simpson, who finished second behind Sherlock, said. “We have just five or six girls, any day they can just come in there, top three, which is just so fun. We all just push each other during training and races and stuff.”
Behind Sherlock and Simpson, junior Sienna Hendrickson and senior Chloe Smith rounded out the top four overall finishers on the girls side. Freshman Rocksy Kroeger, senior Madeline Hicks and junior Alika Bassi took ninth, 10th and 11th respectively.
On the boys side, behind Steamboat’s Colin Kagan, freshman Luka Smalls, senior Sasha Forman, sophomore Parker Kendrick and sophomore Viggo Morgan took up the next four spots. Senior Turner Estock took eighth and junior Nico Smith just missed the top 10.
Sherlock and Simpson both flew through the course in round one, with Simpson’s 38.19 seconds edging Sherlock by .1 second, as they were the only two athletes — regardless of gender — to finish in less than 39 seconds through the first trip down. In round two, Kagan skied a 37-second flat run, .11 seconds ahead of Kelly’s second run, but the AHS student’s first run was more than a second faster than Kagan’s. The competition took the athletes’ two best times and added them together for the final score.
For Aspen, which sent more than 20 athletes to Highlands on Friday, the Alpine team is a rare opportunity to mix cream-of-the-crop skiing talent with those who maybe haven’t tried competitive racing before. For the likes of Sherlock, Simpson, Forman and Kelly, who are already competing in International Skiing Federation races — Kelly just missed his first FIS podium in Vail on Sunday — it’s a more casual environment for sure, but it still brings out the competitive spirit.
“It’s good for us older guys to show the younger ones ski racing,” Forman said. “It’s still competitive. It’s really a team aspect, especially at state. … In club, there’s no team scoring.”
In club, even when competing under the same banner of Aspen Valley Ski and Snowboard Club, the racers are siloed, their results isolated from each other. But in varsity, team scores come into play. The top three finishers for a team in each race earn the team a number of points based on their seeding, and the team with the most points wins the meet. It’s a dependency that a lot of the racers rarely get to replicate outside of their high school competitions.
At Aspen Highlands and on the run they train on regularly, the drive is even higher. Several of the team’s high-end skiers missed last year’s home event due to a conflict with club competition (though Aspen won anyway). This year, no such conflict existed, and even though Kelly didn’t recall missing last year’s event, he still acknowledges the significance of winning the home meet.
“We definitely want to do well here especially because you’re at home,” Kelly said. “We know the hill and know everyone around us.”
While Alpine may be a favorite to be a top finisher at state, the overall title includes scoring from Nordic competition as well. Last year, the girls team missed the overall state title by just two points by sending Michaela Kenny, Julia Diaz and Emma Borchers to state. The first two are still going strong this season, but Borchers’ graduation leaves them with a hole. Colby Vanderaa and Stella Lodge are chasing a state qualification, but have not yet earned a spot.
The boys have Henry Braudis and Smalls, who is pulling double duty with Alpine and Nordic. But Smalls still needs to qualify in one more race to make state. Numbers are still low enough to make the prospect of a state championship difficult, even with strong scoring from the team’s current Nordic athletes.
“We don’t really have that many girls this season, so we don’t think maybe we’re going to win the overall title,” Sherlock said. “But I think that Alpine will be pretty well off.”
The state championships are at Copper Mountain for Alpine and Frisco Nordic Center for Nordic on Feb. 16-17.