The Aspen Chamber Resort Association has teamed with consultant Destination Think to cultivate fresh destination marketing strategies rooted in regenerative tourism principles.
“They focus on regenerative tourism and looking at restoring what might have been lost in a community,” Eliza Voss, ACRA’s vice president of destination marketing, said of Destination Think. “That can apply to social, cultural or environmental aspects.”
Destination Think was founded in 2009 and has since worked with entities across the globe, including Tourism Bay of Plenty in New Zealand, the European Travel Commission and Wonderful Copenhagen, which serves as the official tourism organization for Denmark’s capital.
“Our Copenhagen strategy was called … ‘The End of Tourism.’ And, next thing you know it went viral around the world,” William Bakker, Destination Think’s chief strategist, said during Tuesday’s ACRA board meeting.“What we were trying to say is that Copenhagen doesn’t want to host tourists anymore — they want to host temporary locals.”
By calling its visitors temporary instead of tourists, Copenhagen hoped those people would refrain from disruptive behavior sometimes associated with tourism in European cities.
“We’re going to call them ‘temporary locals,’ we’re going to treat them like temporary locals and we want them to act like temporary locals,” Bakker said, referring specifically to Destination Think’s work in Copenhagen.
Headquartered in Vancouver, Destination Think also has offices in Amsterdam, Austin and Sydney.
“We only work with destinations,” Rodney Payne, Destination Think CEO, said at the board meeting. “We’re quite boutique. We’re a privately owned company. We really do look for ... the best and most impactful work that we can do.”
A lodging tax collected by the city of Aspen and intended to support the resort community’s destination marketing efforts will fund the approximately $123,000 project.
“It’s not a campaign,” Voss said of ACRA’s forthcoming project with Destination Think. “The end goal is a destination management plan.”
According to Voss, Destination Think will start working on Aspen’s destination management plan beginning next week and hopes to conclude the project by January 2022.
Voss said Destination Think’s values were similar to those held by ACRA and the Aspen community at large, which made them the desirable candidate to complete the work.
Aspen Mayor Torre discussed the need for a “community-based approach” to destination marketing and said the city’s popularity did not come without its unique challenges, too.
“I really just want to advocate for a community-based approach that really takes into account … what our valley can handle and where we want to go as a community and a resort,” Torre said at the meeting. “We’ve always talked about, kind of the dichotomy, but this is a chance … more than ever for us to be working together and I really hope those [points] are taken into consideration.”