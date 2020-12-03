Neither Gov. Jared Polis, CDPHE Executive Director Jill Hunsaker Ryan, or anyone at the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment, has responded to a letter signed by Pitkin County officials, local restaurant owners and CEOs “urging” the state to implement visitor requirements as COVID-19 cases continue to rise.
“We sit at a critical point in this third wave,” the letter, which was emailed to Polis and Ryan on Nov. 27, stated. “Statewide measures can change this trajectory, however it must be done now ... as CDPHE modeling shows this wave likely not peaking until January.”
The letter was signed by over a dozen individuals including: Pitkin County Board of Health Chair Markey Butler, local restaurant owner Jimmy Yeager, Aspen Skiing Co. President & CEO Mike Kaplan and Aspen Valley Hospital CEO Dave Ressler.
Similar to mitigation measures enacted in Hawaii, the letter asked Polis and Ryan to consider requiring a negative COVID-19 test result of Colorado’s travelers within 72 hours prior to their arrival. Additionally, should visitors arrive without proof of a negative test result they would have to quarantine for 14 days. Those mirror requirements that will be enacted beginning Dec. 14 for anyone coming to Pitkin County and staying one night or more.
“Research from the Economic Research Organization of the University of Hawaii states that Hawaii’s similar testing regime is expected to reduce the number of infections due to visitors from 1,125 to 150 per month per 6,000 daily arrivals,” the letter stated. “The results to date show that the approach is helping to reopen the economy in Hawaii. But both public and private support is necessary to make any such regime work.”
According to Pitkin County Public Health Director Karen Koenemann, as of Wednesday afternoon, the county had not received a response to its email and attached letter sent last week to Polis and Ryan.
Last week’s letter from several local stakeholders to the governor was a “follow-up” to one already sent by the Pitkin County Board of Health in September. The Pitkin County Board of Health wrote Polis and Ryan on Sept. 17 asking for statewide travel restrictions in Colorado similar to those in Maine – requiring visitors to or from other states to either have a recent negative COVID-19 test or maintain compliance with a 14-day quarantine upon arrival, and sign a certificate of compliance indicating that requirement has been met.
“Currently maintaining the lowest positivity rate (0.60%) in our country, Maine’s multilayered approach to protect residents and tourists amidst COVID-19 has proven to be invaluable,” the Sept. 17 letter to Polis and Ryan said.
Polis did reply to members of the Pitkin County Board of Health on Oct. 13 and outlined the “5 Commitments of Containment.”
“I look forward to working with each of you as we build upon our approach to out-of-state visitors and ensure a safe winter tourism season for communities across our state,” Polis stated in that Oct. 13 response.
Pitkin County Commissioner Greg Poschman, who also serves on the county’s board of health, said he believed the state was still listening despite its lack of response to the county.
“He has a lot more on his plate and he’s looking at the entire state,” Poschman said Wednesday. “As much as this makes sense to us here in a ski town, and a ski part of the state, it may not look that way to him.”
According to county data, In the last 14 days Pitkin County has had 132 reported COVID-19 cases and a 10.6% positivity rate. Additionally, 143 individuals are currently quarantined in Pitkin County.