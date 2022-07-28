When Aspen Fringe Festival presented playwright Simon Stephen’s “Heisenberg” at this year’s JuneFest, the audience didn’t know what to expect. That intriguing principle of uncertainty carried throughout the entire play — leaving the audience on the edge of their seats, wondering.
The single-night performance of “Heisenberg” at the Wheeler Opera House in June was met with resounding praise. AFF is bringing back the play to a different stage in the valley for four more performances.
The encore iteration of “Heisenberg” starts tonight and will run through Sunday at Thunder River Theatre Co. in Carbondale. Showtimes are 7:30 p.m. tonight, Friday and Saturday, and 2 p.m. on Sunday.
The two-character play, featuring local actors Mike Monroney and Nikki Boxer, is set amid a bustling London train station when Georgie (played by Boxer) spots a much older man named Alex (played by Monroney) and plants a kiss on his neck. The odd encounter then thrusts the two strangers into an unpredictable and life-changing game.
AFF Founder and Artistic Director David Ledingham said that bringing “Heisenberg” to the valley has been a long time coming. It was originally set to be performed at the festival in 2020, which was canceled due to COVID-19. At last year’s JuneFest, Ledingham brought on Monroney and Boxer to perform the first scene of the play, and it was a hit.
“These guys just hit it out of the park in that first scene, and so we decided to do the whole thing,” Ledingham said. “Because they had lived it and been involved in these characters for so long, that opening and closing one-night performance was like, ‘wow, they really hit it.’”
Not only was the feedback from the audience positive, the award-winning playwright himself shared words of appraisal on Monroney’s and Boxer’s JuneFest performance of his play, explained Ledingham — who has been on board as the director for AFF’s “Heisenberg” production.
Ledingham recited Stephens’ remarks: “It meant a great deal to see my play produced with such wit and compassion, brilliance and care. It’s a beautiful, humane, tender production. I am immensely grateful.”
Monroney and Boxer had the opportunity to work with Stephens when he was in town for the festival — an opportunity that both actors described as a privilege and a “very unique experience.”
In switching gears from the large, historic venue of the Wheeler Opera House to the much more intimate space at Thunder River, the two actors said they’ve been reworking some of the staging and scenes to adapt the performance to the new setting. Through all of the physical adjustments and rehearsing in new blocking, Boxer said they’ve discovered additional things about the internal storytelling as well.
“I will say that the more you get to do a piece and the more you get to rehearse a piece, the better, because things grow out of it,” Boxer said. “And just having taken some time off from it and then starting up the rehearsal process again, I think Mikey and I have discovered new moments in the relationships on stage that have come with being in the more intimate setting.”
When discussing their characters, Boxer said that Georgie is, in many ways, similar to some of the “incredibly strong” female roles she’s played throughout her acting career. For Monroney, stepping into the withdrawn, quiet character of Alex has been a big contrast from his usual high-energy acting roles, he said.
“Alex is very different from anybody I’ve ever played before,” Monroney said. “For me to cut down on all the extraneous movement and things that I normally would try to inject to make a performance interesting, it’s been an exercise in stillness and quietness, which is probably really good for me.”
As longtime local actors, Boxer and Monroney have played many different roles together on stages throughout the valley, including Thunder River. They’re especially eager to bring “Heisenberg” to TRTC, explaining how its space allows for the audience to be there with them in the story.
“I’m looking forward to reaching a greater audience because it’s more accessible with more performances,” Monroney said. “But also just to continue the journey of discovering the play constantly, you know, I hope this isn’t the last time we do it — I’d love to take it to anybody who wants to support and produce it.”
AFF’s programming typically commences as one- to two-night festivals held in the summer and fall seasons. Ledingham has been trying to collaborate with other arts organizations in the valley for years, he said, in order to elongate the community’s exposure to a play presented by AFF.
The partnership with TRTC marks a first for Aspen Fringe, and Ledingham said he’s thrilled to “cement that bond.” He credits the newer leadership at Thunder River — specifically, Artistic Director Missy Moore and Executive Director Sean Jeffries — for being open to this collaborative opportunity.
“I think both organizations really believe in the importance of theater, plays and — especially now with Missy and Sean in charge — breaking new ground in a way that gets people thinking and doing new plays too,” Ledingham said. “It’s kind of a cross pollination of both of our organizations.”
He went on to explain that while there are many people who drive up to Aspen from downvalley to see AFF shows, establishing a relationship with TRTC will hopefully introduce Aspen Fringe and its offerings to community members who’ve never seen an AFF production.
“We’re thrilled to be able to bring four more performances of ‘Heisenberg’ down there,” Ledingham said. “I even think some people loved it so much the first time, they’re coming back to see it a second time, in this more intimate setting.”
AFF’s encore performance of “Heisenberg” kicks off tonight and will run through Sunday at TRTC. Tickets are $30 and can be purchased online through the TRTC website or at the door prior to a showing.