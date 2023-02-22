Jazz Aspen Snowmass announced on Tuesday the rest of the acts and daily schedule for the 2023 Labor Day Experience taking place Sept. 1-3.
The famed rock band Foo Fighters will headline the Sunday, Sept. 3 spot, JAS announced in a news release. The Foo Fighters join previously announced headliners The Lumineers and Old Dominion in this year’s festival lineup.
Other acts performing at the three-day music event include punk pioneer and rock ‘n’ roll icon, Billy Idol, who is slated to perform prior to the Foo Fighters on Sunday of the festival, according to the JAS release.
Rock artist Grace Potter will open for The Lumineers on Friday, Sept. 1. Singer-songwriter James Bay will perform at 3 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 2, prior to country-rock duo Brothers Osborne and the headlining act Old Dominion.
Performing in the 3 p.m. slot on Sunday prior to Billy Idol and the Foo Fighters is country musician Jade Jackson.
Foo Fighters initially formed in 1994 in Seattle as a one-man project by former Nirvana drummer Dave Grohl. Following the success of the eponymous 1995 album, Grohl (lead vocals and guitar) recruited a band, which underwent a succession of changes until forming its core lineup in 1999.
Over the course of their career, the alternative rock group has won 15 Grammy Awards, including winning Best Rock Album five times. In 2021, Foo Fighters were announced as recipients of the first-ever “Global Icon” award at the MTV Video Music Awards. That same year, the band was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.
Following the death of the Foo Fighters’ longtime drummer, Taylor Hawkins, in March 2022, the group took a pause from touring. The Foo Fighters recently began announcing festival dates for the year in January, with the JAS Labor Day Experience now part of their touring schedule.
According to the JAS release, a limited number of “Midway” three-day general admission passes are available to purchase now through the JAS website. Once those have sold out, the organization will offer the final “Last Chance” pricing tier, which will also include the release of single-day general admission tickets, as stated in Tuesday’s announcement.
For information and updates on the 2023 JAS Labor Day Experience, or to purchase tickets, visit jazzaspensnowmass.org.