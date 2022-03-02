Since their construction more than a century ago, the rustic Emma Store buildings along Highway 82 in Pitkin County have hosted community meetings, dances and even inmates.
On Tuesday, the Pitkin Board of County Commissioners along with the Open Space and Trails Board of Trustees discussed possibly utilizing the historic structures as a “food hub.”
“I fully support further investigation into this. I think it’s a great idea,” Commissioner Francie Jacober said during Tuesday’s joint work session. “I really like the relationship to the historical use of that building. I mean, how beautiful is that, that you turn it into a grocery center — again.”
In addition to once being a dance hall and a jail, the Emma Store buildings were also a warehouse and storage facility at times during their 100-plus years in existence.
However, different from a grocery store — a point local officials wanted to make clear Tuesday — the Emma Store buildings, should the concept ever actually come to fruition, would serve as food-storage facilities for local nonprofits, like Lift-Up, to pick up produce and other goods to then distribute to their clients across the Roaring Fork and Colorado River valleys.
With food insecurity being a challenge for many local families, officials have long hoped to establish a more centralized location where farmers could store food for nonprofits and other community organizations to access.
The issue was near and dear to Pitkin County Human Services Director Nan Sundeen, whose last official day was Tuesday.
Sundeen announced her retirement last year after more than 30 years of service to the community. Sundeen still participated in Tuesday’s work session to advocate for the importance of a regional food hub like the one being proposed at the Emma Store buildings to help fight hunger.
“I just wanted to say … how thrilling it is to watch this presentation and consider the collaboration between food distributors and [agriculture], open space and human services,” Sundeen said. “This is really extraordinary.”
Open space and trails bought the 12.5-acre Emma Townsite property in 2008 with help from other entities and quickly scrambled to prevent the historic buildings from collapsing by investing approximately $658,000 into stabilizing them.
“Back in 2008 … these buildings were falling down. There was a landowner there that was threatening to knock them down and, at the time, the board of county commissioners [was] extremely concerned,” Gary Tennenbaum, Pitkin County Open Space and Trails director said. “The way to preserve these buildings is to find a use for them.”
Tennenbaum also asserted how the proposed food-hub concept for the historic structures was still in its early stages and by no means a done deal. And, while the county commissioners and members of the open space and trails board of trustees were generally supportive of the idea, they did have concerns about traffic, accessibility and how often large trucks might be pulling into the site.
Ultimately, the BOCC and OST board of trustees supported moving forward with a feasibility study to further assess the proposal for the historic buildings.
“The buildings themselves are in great shape. They might not look like it from the outside, but inside we have fully stabilized [them],” Tennenbaum said. “These things are not coming down anytime soon.”