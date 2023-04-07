Elected officials discussed ways Thursday to optimize the parking available to motorists in May when the Brush Creek park-and-ride improvement project begins.
The Elected Officials Transportation Committee — made up of members of Aspen City Council, Snowmass Village Town Council and Pitkin Board of County Commissioners — met ahead of the project’s start date scheduled May 1. EOTC members also discussed a potential new direct bus route from Aspen to Snowmass and other matters related to local transit, though no specific action was taken.
The summer park-and-ride project will add 200 parking spaces to the lot, as well as electric vehicle-charging infrastructure and other improvements. During the construction project, temporary parking will be added onsite to the south of the park-and-ride where the homeless camp was previously located, and overflow parking will be available at the Buttermilk parking lot. Parking availability will be tight, however, especially with the return of the food truck that was stationed in the lot last summer.
“We are very concerned that having the food truck there this summer is going to be a big issue, a big problem for having enough space for people just to park,” said Linda DuPriest, regional transportation director. “It was very agonizing for us to sort of come to this conclusion, but the food truck itself takes up 10 spaces, and then it also attracts a lot of extra cars to the facility.”
One day last summer, the truck attracted 40 vehicles to the park-and-ride just for lunch. DuPriest said she was fairly certain there will not be room for those extra cars this summer.
Committee members threw out suggestions like using the Old Snowmass lot on a temporary basis and alerting downvalley commuters to take the bus downvalley instead of driving part way to Brush Creek.
Commissioner Steve Child said he often uses the park-and-ride instead of getting on the bus at Old Snowmass because it doesn’t always arrive on time.
“I think some people try to use the downvalley ones and sometimes it doesn’t work,” he said. “Your bus is just so late that you end up having to drive farther up.”
The committee also discussed whether the food truck was a successful experiment last year. Aspen Councilwoman Rachel Richards said that it creates competition for Aspen businesses, and Commissioner Greg Poschman said a coffee cart might just as easily do the trick.
“Perhaps we really don’t need it,” Poschman said.
The committee also heard a presentation from Warner Transportation Consulting Inc.’s Marc Warner, who studied regional transit service in Snowmass and provided an analysis. His study showed that direct service between Aspen and Snowmass is popular among riders in the winter, and there are benefits to providing the service year-round.
Summer commuters currently traveling between Snowmass and Aspen must transfer buses at the Brush Creek park-and-ride, which results in additional wait time. Snowmass Village Transportation Director Sam Guarino agreed with Warner that direct service would be an improvement.
“I believe — as Snowmass Village transit director — that our chance to improve transit service to and from Snowmass Village is to increase direct service to Snowmass Village,” Guarino said. “That’s where I see our biggest opportunity to improve transit.”
Richards said she would be interested to see information about RFTA’s capacity for a new route, given the trends in driver shortages. Snowmass Councilwoman Alyssa Shenk noted that direct service would be popular year-round because most people don’t want to transfer buses at the park-and-ride because it can be a long wait.
“It’s a matter of just going to Brush Creek, and some people don’t want to do that. They feel like it takes too long,” Shenk said.
At its next meeting, the committee will discuss the entrance to Aspen, following the city council’s work session on the new Castle Creek Bridge scheduled May 15. The city of Aspen is primarily responsible for making decisions regarding the entrance to Aspen, although the EOTC plays a role, as documented in the 1998 Record of Decision. The EOTC’s next meeting will take place on June 29 in Snowmass Village.