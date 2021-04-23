In a pandemic-era silver lining of sorts, the thousands of local volunteers, foodies, sommeliers and industry pros with sights set on the Food & Wine Classic this year in Aspen are in for a treat.
The 38th annual Classic, slated Sept. 10-12, will offer all the usual bells and whistles — and will feature talent like Martha Stewart and Guy Fieri — but capacity will be half of a “normal” year, event producer Devin Padgett said Thursday.
“People who pay attention to what I’m saying are like, ‘God, that sounds great,’’’ the longtime local Food & Wine producer quipped.
Since 1996, Food & Wine producers have consciously capped the festival each day at 5,000 “bodies” — including sponsors, exhibitors, partners, volunteers, media and pass-purchasers — Padgett said.
“That was the number: it works for Aspen; it works for bed-base. It just works,” said Padgett, a valley resident of more than three decades. “The success of that number, we never wanted to make it any bigger or anything more. We were really satisfied and happy with the model.”
So while the Grand Tasting setup at Wagner Park, subsequent venues scattered throughout town and overall build-out will mirror that of past festivals, the experience will be enjoyed by half the number of people, at 2,500.
“That’s the big visual perspective change you’ll see [this fall]. You’ll see smaller audiences, smaller crowds, and then it translates all the way through — half-sales and half-passes and half audiences all the way down the line,” Padgett said, adding shortly after, “[it’s] pretty simple in its idea, not rocket science for sure, but it helps us achieve what we’re looking for, which is more room for people to breathe and spread out and trying to avoid that close contact.”
Festival producers have worked doggedly and in conjunction with public health and other “powers that be” to ensure the event is above par from a health and safety standpoint, Padgett said. To that, he advised anyone with trepidation surrounding this year’s festival to sit out this fall and look ahead to brighter days next June, when the 2022 festival will return.
“Our message is, ‘Please join us, we want you to feel comfortable; if for any reason you don’t and you don’t think we’re doing enough, we kindly and lovingly will see you next year,’” Padgett said. “That’s what we’re saying. We want you to feel like we’re doing all that we can, [and] we’re going above and beyond. We really are.”
For those less-hesitant folks eagerly anticipating the most intimate Food & Wine Classic in decades, Padgett’s message also was simple: Secure your pass ASAP.
“You’re going to see an earlier sellout than ever on this, I can say that,” Padgett said. “We’re very humble and very grateful that we’ve been able to enjoy many, many years of sellouts — not every single year, but many, many years. Most, I would say. And this year will be no exception.”
Pre-sale passes to the Aspen Classic went on sale to event sponsor American Express cardholders Wednesday. Passes to the three-day festival will be available to the general public beginning next Wednesday.
Padgett acknowledged the contingent of Food & Wine devotees who have remained loyal to the brand as well as their word: “I’ve heard from lots of people over the last six months: ‘Can’t wait!’ ‘Let’s do it!’ ‘We’re standing by, let us know.’ And they were true to their word,” he said. “They’re buying tickets in droves.”
Despite a reduced number of passes, the price remains the same as in recent years, with a standard “consumer” or a “trade” pass valued at $1,600.
Asked how said constraints would impact Food & Wine’s bottom line, Padgett said, “We are going to make [our] best efforts to make the event, hopefully, come close to paying for itself. That’s our goal.
“It’s definitely a challenge, but we wanted to bring the Classic back and we didn’t want to go another year without,” he continued. “We’re taking some hits, for sure — some big hits — but we wanted to keep the vibe alive, with the hope that things would return to normal in 2022.”
While grateful to all who helped reschedule this year’s festival to September, Padgett said there is “literally zero discussion [or] desire” to keep Food & Wine in the fall after this year. In fact, the 2022 bacchanal is already on the books for June 19-22.
“We can’t wait to get back to our summer season opening dates,” Padgett said. “We are a June festival.”
And with a production schedule that requires immediate planning of the following year’s festival at the end of June, he noted: “Our big joke internally is, as soon as we finish up with September this year, we’re right into launching 2022 June. So we’ll be back — hopefully in full force — with a full party for June.”
Consistent with years’ past, this year’s Classic will feature culinary demonstrations, wine pairings, special dining experiences at local restaurants and the signature Grand Tasting. Along with Stewart and Fieri, participating chefs will include Carla Hall, Kwame Onwuachi, Brooke Williamson, Kristen Kish, Maneet Chauhan, Melissa King, Andrew Zimmern, Claudette Zepeda, Rodney Scott, Justin Chapple and the winner of Top Chef season 18. Wine and beverage seminars will be hosted by experts such as former Aspenite Carlton McCoy, Leslie Sbrocco, Mark Oldman, Alba Huerta, Alpana Singh, Amanda McCrossin and Ray Isle, among others.
This year’s Food & Wine will also include virtual and digital extensions that will be announced in the coming months.
A portion of proceeds from ticket sales will benefit the Southern Smoke Foundation, a national emergency relief fund that supports food and beverage industry workers in crisis, as well as No Kid Hungry, a national campaign committed to ending childhood hunger in the U.S.
“For our team, this year’s event takes on a new meaning and a new appreciation in light of the past year, and I’m grateful to the many talented chefs and experts who are joining us to create a world-class experience,” Food & Wine Editor-in-Chief Hunter Lewis said in a statement. “We also thank the city of Aspen for its hospitality and continued partnership and look forward to celebrating and connecting with our culinary community.”