As of late as last week, organizers of the Food & Wine Classic in Aspen were looking at options to postpone the June 19-22 festival — anything short of an outright cancellation of the blockbuster event that kicks off the Roaring Fork Valley’s summer season, bringing in millions of dollars in economic activity.
But in light of the worsening news about the coronavirus’ impact on the U.S. as a whole and on the food and beverage and hospitality industries in particular, the organizers came to the conclusion that the only responsible thing to do was to cancel the event, which would have been in its 38th year. The announcement was made Monday via anoon email from Food & Wine magazine’s Editor in Chief Hunter Lewis.
“We made this decision out of concern for the safety of our community and the world beyond it,” Lewis wrote. The announcement added that those who purchased tickets can get a full refund or use their tickets for the event in 2021.
The event’s longtime local producer, Devin Padgett, said the postponement option looked for a time like it was a possibility.
“But the way news was changing so wildly and rapidly, minute by minute really, it became apparent over the weekend that was not going to work at all,” he said.
Informing his team of festival production engineers — about 27 people out of nearly 1,000 who work or volunteer to make the classic happen under the big white tents in Wagner Park — “was one of the most heart wrenching emails I have ever had to send,” said Padgett, whose official title is producer of special projects for Food & Wine.
He noted that others whose livelihoods are tied to the festival include the thousands of exhibitors representing their brands who fill the tent each year, as well as talent hired to host events and seminars.
“It makes me really sad to see all the people that are impacted and affected by it,” he said.
Still, there wasn’t much of a choice at the end of the deliberative process that included consultation with industry partners, local supporters and government and public health officials.
“Cancellation is really about doing the responsible, correct thing obviously for the health and safety of everyone in general,” he said. “But as it relates to the restaurant and wine industry, they are reeling right now as a whole. It’s really scary.
“It would have been irresponsible and inappropriate to try to gather everybody to have a celebratory event … at a time when our family is really suffering and reeling.”
The Food & Wine magazine brand, which is responsible for the classic, will be working throughout the next months to support the restaurant industry in its time of need and to tell its stories on its F&W Pro platform. The cancellation announcement included a request for donations to charity partners for the Aspen event, Wholesome Wave and Jacques Pepin Foundation.
“Our energy is really focused on how are we helping all these communities,” said Lori Lefevre, Food & Wine spokesperson. She added that Food & Wine and local organizers, including the Aspen Chamber Resort Association, are working on ways to extend that support to the Aspen-area restaurant and wine community.
“We are starting conversations: How can we help here, what does Aspen need?” she said.
The coronavirus pandemic took the decision out of the framework of any single event’s socioeconomic impacts, added Lefevre, who lives near New York City — the epicenter of the virus in the U.S. — and has been sheltering in place for weeks.
“This is bigger than Aspen, this is bigger than us. This is a global issue,” she said, urging communities everywhere to do what they can to be safe and get ahead of a devastating outbreak cluster. “You do not want New York’s problems,” she added.
Debbie Braun, president of the Aspen Chamber Resort Association, which is a major partner in producing the event, said she was saddened the event had to be canceled, but the health of the community and its visitors trumps all.
“We certainly don’t want to be part of a bigger problem bringing people together,” she said.
Even if the event were to go forward, it’s unclear how many of the brands that make it happen would be able to participate, she said.
Locally, the cancellation lands as a “collective ouch,” hitting an Aspen hospitality sector that has been devastated since the first news of confirmed COVID-19 cases landed in early March.
The shock of that early news and the realization that the virus is here has started to wear off, in Braun’s analysis. The harsh reality of the long-term impacts is now starting to set in. For an organization like the chamber that relies on membership dues, to small businesses and nonprofits that may be struggling to make payroll, to city and county tax collections that will fall off — the trickle down effects are massive, she said.
“We are going to feel it in all of our organizations,” she said, noting that ACRA had to furlough its visitor center staff members.
The total economic impact of the Food & Wine Classic is hard to quantify. A study done 10 years ago put the economic impact at $3 million, a number Braun said was likely conservative, even a decade ago.
The chamber is working with the local restaurant community to help out in any way it can, she said. One idea that is gaining traction is to hold a “restaurant week” in January 2021, to coincide with the 70th anniversary of Winterskol. ACRA also publishes a list of establishments that remain open for pick up and delivery.
The impacts of the cancellation of Food & Wine, as well as any other hits still to come regarding Aspen’s economy, will take time to play out or be fully understood.
But getting the news out on Monday that Food & Wine would be cancelled felt like a significant step down that path. Organizers emphasized that they felt a responsibility to get the news out as soon as possible, given all that is riding on those three days in June.
According to Lefevre and Padgett, the feedback they have received overall has been understanding.
“I feel like there were not a lot of surprised people,” she said. “[There is] disappointment but also support that it is the right thing to do.”