The energy was palpable throughout the Food & Wine Classic over the weekend. Spirits were high in the obvious reunion after the COVID-19 pandemic. Booths were busy, the beer flowed like wine — and the wine was not in short supply — and the weather even staved off threats of rain on Saturday. All in all, we considered it a successful event.
So here’s toasting without masks, remembering each other’s faces and celebrating all that Aspen has to offer during our favorite month of the year — minus those that produce powder days, of course.