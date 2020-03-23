One of Aspen’ biggest events of the year, the annual mid-June Food & Wine Classic, has been canceled amid the coronavirus pandemic, “out of concern for the safety of our community and the world beyond it,” event organizers wrote in an email Monday. The event was set for June 19-21.
The full statement, from Food & Wine Magazine Editor and Chief is below:
Dear Friends,
On behalf of our team at Food & Wine, I hope that this note finds you and your family healthy and safe. As we all navigate this unprecedented time, I’m writing to let you know that we are cancelling this year’s Food & Wine Classic in Aspen for the well-being of everyone involved.
We made this decision out of concern for the safety of our community and the world beyond it. We’re also hearing from our partners and friends in the culinary, wine, and hospitality industries whose businesses and employees have been impacted in profound ways. We are exploring relief efforts to support them, and we’ll be sure to share more information with you in the coming weeks and months via F&W Pro.
We’re grateful to all of you who have already purchased tickets for the 2020 event. Please call 877.900.WINE for a full refund by May 15, 2020 or your tickets will be transferred to the FOOD & WINE Classic in Aspen 2021 taking place June 18-20. And, if you’re able, please join us in supporting the FOOD & WINE Classic in Aspen charity partners, Wholesome Wave and Jacques Pepin Foundation.
When this pandemic subsides, the world will need us all at the table—at restaurants, hotels, bars, and festivals—sharing our cultures like never before. Until then, please look after yourselves and one another.
