Christmas cookies — butter cookies in different Christmas shapes, green Christmas trees, little red stars, or circular biscuits with fruit-filled centers — have been a tradition in my family forever. They were rolled and shaped and baked by the dozens for what seemed like weeks before Christmas by my grandmother, then my mother and, now, by my sister.
But she’s in Indiana, so this year my cooking munching tradition is being filled by
Aspen’s Louis’ Swiss Pastry in the Aspen Airport Business Center.
Felix Tornare has been creating Christmas cookies and other baking delights at Louis’ Swiss for 38 years. First, he worked for his brother then about 20 years ago he took over the ownership himself. Felix and wife Sarah have dedicated staff of 15-16 employees.
“My dad was a baker in Switzerland, and we grew up learning from him, then we came here,” Tornare said. “We named the business after him because he gave us some seed money to buy the business to begin with. Then, he actually came over and helped us out for a while when he closed his shop there.”
Like a lot of local businesses, the arrival of the pandemic in February and March threatened their business and their lifelong investment.
“It was the locals that saved us, and our employees have been incredible. I couldn’t have done it without them,” Tornare said.
He expanded his bakery offerings to include more lunch items like tacos, hamburgers, tamales, pizzas and roast chickens. The beef items in his lunch menu come from Tornare’s own midvalley ranch, where they raise grass-fed cattle to use at Louis’ Swiss and for private accounts.
The restrictions because of the virus have cost him dearly this Christmas. Usually, many high-end retail stores in Aspen would display a platter of Christmas cookies for customers, but not this year. That is a loss of thousands of dollars, according to Tornare. But overall, business is coming back slowly, and he even has some time to ride his horse.
Felix and Sarah are assisted by a staff that has had a wide variety of training, from culinary schools to the trenches of many other bakeries and restaurants; one even comes from working in an Aspen T-shirt shop.
Felix hands me off to one of the staff’s longest-serving bakers, Gregor, who politely only offered a first name.
Gregor is making Yule Logs, and I get to watch and listen.
“I start off and make really thin chocolate sheets,” said Gregor. “We bake them at about 460° for five or six minutes. Then we roll them up into log shapes.”
Gregor brushes the chocolate sheet cake logs with raspberry then cuts off both ends, making inch-thick chocolate circles.
Gregor has been a baker since 1978 and has worked for Felix for about 15 years. He never went to school to learn how to bake. Instead, he learned from different bakers and in different restaurants in Denver, Boulder, Telluride, South Carolina and Vermont. Along the way, he also learned how to cook, and Gregor eventually opened a couple of his own restaurants. He even worked at one Swiss restaurant in Denver that sponsored Felix’s brother Renee when he came over from Switzerland.
In addition to baking, Gregor also has a love of skiing, especially cross-country skiing, which he used to teach. One winter, a friend of his was running the cross-country center in Aspen and needed help. Gregor came to the rescue and moved to the Roaring Fork Valley, so happy to be back in Colorado that he kissed the ground at the state line when he crossed into the state.
As Gregor details his baking history, he uses chocolate butter cream to attach the two round chocolate ends on top of the log, then slathers the top and sides of the log with more chocolate cream. He cuts off the ends of the log because the finished product has to fit into a rectangular box.
“I’m learning how to bake all the time,” said Gregor. “I started frying donuts in Evergreen, I learned French baking and Swiss baking, and Felix has been really good here at letting me do what I want.”
“Felix is stable here, and we have an exceptional crew,” Gregor said. “Everybody is really happy working with each other, they enjoy their jobs and I think it’s reflected in the product that we produce.”
You can tell he loves his work. He didn’t turn out to be a chemical engineer — he studied to become one at Wayne State University in Michigan — but he loves the freedom that baking gives him to work on his own and make his own creations.
Gregor finishes the Yule Log by attaching small Christmas cookies in a wide variety of shapes, sizes and colors — some plain, some with colorful sprinkles, some with icing, some with fruit.
And then he is finished. One log down and lots more to go. As Gregor works, alerts and buzzers from the large ovens behind him sound off, and he occasionally stops his Yule log to check on the dozen or so cheese cakes that he is in the process of baking.
At Thanksgiving, Gregor was part of the team that created and baked 220 pies in one day.
Finishing the Yule Log, Gregor has one more piece of information regarding the process. He wants to make sure that we know that this Christmas delicacy has been a team effort; many others on the staff helped out to make the cookies, to decorate them and make some of the other ingredients.
And now it’s time to enjoy all of these treats with a good cup of coffee. Stop by for pastry or one of their lunch treats.
Louis’ Swiss Pastry is located at 400 Aspen Business Center, across from the airport. You can reach them at: 970-925-8592 or Louisswisspastry@gmail.com. Monday to Friday, 5 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Saturday, 5 a.m. to noon. Closed Sunday.