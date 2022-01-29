Ultimately, it was Peter Nardi’s own testimony that clinched the guilty verdict in his nine-day jury trial in 2014.
On Friday, Pitkin County District Judge Chris Seldin denied a request, after hearing three days of testimony, that Nardi — currently serving an effective nine-years-to-life prison sentence, with an indeterminate sentencing factor that could mean life in prison if he does not admit his guilt and undergo extensive rehabilitation, which so far he has not done — receive a fresh start via a new trial.
In April 2014, Nardi was convicted of felony sexual assault, as well as felony attempted second-degree sexual assault, felony violation of bail bonds conditions, two counts of misdemeanor assault and misdemeanor false imprisonment. At the time, Nardi was represented by John Van Ness, who agreed to take Nardi’s case on a sort of contingency fee — Van Ness would represent Nardi pro bono, with the understanding that, following a not-guilty verdict, Van Ness would file a civil suit on behalf of Nardi and keep a percentage of that award.
It is not legal in the state of Colorado for an attorney to work on a contingency fee structure in a criminal case.
Nardi’s new defense counsel, Lafayette-based Nancy Holton, maintained to the court during her closing statements on Friday that the illegal arrangement presented an inherent conflict of interest leading to Nardi suffering from ineffective assistance of counsel during the trial. After all, Nardi’s defense team — which in addition to Van Ness also included Colleen Scissors — never sought a plea agreement in the leadup to the trial.
“Mr. Van Ness … never attempted to obtain a plea bargain. He never advised Mr. Nardi of potential consequences if he were to go to trial and lose nor did he explain that he could get him a plea bargain or lesser-included offense,” Holton said during closing statements, adding that Van Ness at one point called Nardi’s trial an “all-or-nothing case.”
Van Ness, as Seldin pointed out Friday, is unable to defend his record because he died in September 2019.
While Seldin also acknowledged that there is “no debating” that it’s not permissible to enter into a contingency fee arrangement in a criminal case, the judge also did not find that the conflict presented one amounting to prejudice — that is, it wouldn’t have likely created a different outcome in the case. Rather than finding that Van Ness hadn’t pursued a plea agreement for his then-client because the attorney needed a not-guilty verdict in order to subsequently pursue civil litigation, Seldin instead acknowledged that the circumstances surrounding the defendant at the time did not create a situation in which any defense counsel would have reasonably sought a plea deal. A plea arrangement requires that a defendant indeed plead guilty to a crime — something that Nardi has never done since being convicted and did not appear willing to do at the time.
“The facts here are that Mr. Nardi maintained his innocence from the beginning, and he proactively did that in a very public way,” Seldin said. “Not only of course did he make himself available to the police for interviews, but he actually affirmatively and on his own volition reached out to the newspapers and gave statements to the newspapers proclaiming his innocence.”
Additionally, Holton contended that her client was done an injustice during the 2014 trial because he was technically considered indigent — that is, he could not afford his own defense, and was therefore entitled to financial assistance from the judicial department. Indeed, his defense team at the time had sought financial aid from then-Judge Gail Nichols to pay for an expert witness. She, in turn, nearly doubled the presumptive range of financial aid in her approval, but it wasn’t enough to cover the entire roughly $7,000 fee for the expert witness they’d identified. As a result, the defense did not have expert witness testimony regarding some of the DNA evidence.
It’s a sticking point underpinning the entire American criminal justice system, Seldin lamented.
“From my perspective, one of the most significant and insistent problems that the court system faces is access to justice,” Seldin said. “The vast majority of people who come into the court cannot afford a lawyer. Some of those people end up being indigent and thus entitled to state-appointed counsel in criminal cases … but there is a good proportion of criminal defendants who cannot afford an attorney.”
But Seldin stopped short of finding that falling between such cracks is denial of a defendant’s constitutional rights. And in fact, he chastised the notion suggesting that a defense attorney pay for an expert witness or investigator from their own pocket on behalf of what would otherwise be a pro-bono client, for risk of dissuading attorneys from taking such pro bono cases.
“To endorse the argument advanced by the defense here — and perhaps an appellate court will endorse it; I don’t rule that out — but I think it’s really worth being cognizant of the fact that if you are mandating that any lawyer who takes a criminal case pro bono becomes responsible for furnishing an expense, even at the attorney’s expense if necessary and an investigator at the attorney’s expense if necessary … what private lawyer is going to want to take a pro bono criminal case under those circumstances?” he posed rhetorically.
Finally, Seldin was not convinced by Holton’s arguments that Nardi was done a significant disservice by an objectively poor performance by his 2014 counsel. Despite more sophisticated motions filed to the court by Van Ness than Seldin often sees in criminal cases and Scissors going out of her way to “boldly” even attempt to interrupt the cross examination of Nardi in order to salvage the case, Nardi lost his own case. It’s at that point in the trial that Nardi “just started killing himself with his bad testimony and inconsistencies,” Seldin reflected.
“It’s really just when he’s put up on cross, the cross examiner does his job and just destroys his credibility as a witness. It was a devastating cross,” he continued, noting that even during this month’s hearing to determine whether Nardi should get a new trial, would-be character witnesses who were present for Nardi’s 2014 cross examination had emotional responses, including tears, to recalling the experience in which it became obvious that their friend’s story was falling apart.
“The cross was so detrimental to him because there was other evidence the prosecution was able to deploy during the cross to disassemble, systematically, the story he was telling,” Seldin reiterated.
In essence, it wasn’t Nardi’s defense counsel that was the cause of his subsequent guilty verdict in 2014 — it was his own actions. Although the judge fully recognized that while much case law was discussed by both the defense and prosecution — and indeed, by the judge himself — in considering whether Nardi in fact was a victim of ineffective assistance of counsel back then, Friday’s decision will likely be far from the last word on the matter.
“I’m sure that this is Stop 1 for this motion; I’m sure the Court of Appeals will have an opportunity to review it as well,” he said.