The Elected Officials Transportation Committee voted on Thursday to hold off on a pedestrian crossing project at Buttermilk on Highway 82.
The committee — which consists of members of the Pitkin Board of County Commissioners, Snowmass Village Town Council and Aspen City Council — was supportive of exploring alternative solutions to traffic congestion and pedestrian safety at the intersection. Since late last year, EOTC has been studying a crossing and signal bypass project to benefit buses and speed up transit times as part of what’s known as the Near Term Transit Improvement Program.
On Thursday, consultants from SGM, a Glenwood Springs-based engineering firm, presented two possible crossing scenarios meant to increase efficiency for traffic at the stoplight and improve safety for pedestrians and bicyclists. The scenarios were a pedestrian underpass and an overpass.
“The big-picture goal is to improve bike and pedestrian connections to the Buttermilk upvalley and downvalley transit stops at the intersection of Highway 82 and Owl Creek Road,” said Mark Frymoyer, project manager.
In either of the scenarios, the existing crosswalk across the highway would be eliminated. The overpass would be located 150 feet to the east of the existing crosswalk, to include ramps on both sides to tie into existing grades. The underpass would be located 30 feet to the east of the existing crosswalk, about 12 feet underground, and would also include ADA-accessible ramps and room to walk or ride a bike.
The overpass would be the cheaper option, estimated to cost $12.2 million. The underpass is estimated to cost $20.6 million.
Between the two, EOTC members said they would prefer the overpass option, in part because of the lower cost.
“I do think it’s a really dangerous corner,” Commissioner Francie Jacober said. “I am in favor of an overpass … because of the cost and also the impact on the area. It’s much less of an impact, and I think that the view will only impact drivers for a very short period of time. It’s a long stretch where you see the beauty of the valley.”
The consultants also presented results from two rounds of public engagement that took place earlier this year. After talking to the public, consultants found that two-thirds of people said they didn’t feel safe using the current crosswalk. In addition, they found that 36% of respondents preferred an overpass, 50% preferred an underpass and 14% did not prefer either one.
Other members of the EOTC said they would rather not choose either option now because of other projects that need transportation dollars and are higher priorities. Aspen Councilman Ward Hauenstein also said that he did not see any funding available for a large Buttermilk crossing project.
“[Aspen Skiing Co.] previously indicated that they would not be interested in helping funding this,” he said. “I think something should be done, but I’m definitely opposed to spending more EOTC money on this project, doing more studies. I don’t want to revisit it in the next two years that I’m on city council.”
During the public hearing portion of the discussion, Dan Blankenship, CEO of the Roaring Fork Transportation Authority, urged the committee to choose one of the two proposed options at some point, in the interest of securing funding. He also said that RFTA would be willing to look for grants and help pay for the project.
“But what we have found, I think, in the upper valley and at RFTA is if we have plans on the shelf, we can generally attract some grant funding, and I know that grade-separated crossings are expensive,” Blankenship said. “If you decide to go a different route, I applaud the group for saying, ‘Let’s do something in the interim to make it safe,’ and I’d love to see those kinds of improvements made, but I think it would also be wise to have some plans on the shelf.”
EOTC staff did not recommend a grade-separation crossing project and encouraged the committee to continue to look for alternatives.