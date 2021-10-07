AspenWeather.net’s forecast for the 2021-22 ski season was unveiled Saturday evening in front of dozens of local powderhounds at Mi Chola restaurant.
The online weather service predicts that above-average snowfall will hit Aspen-area ski mountains from now through April, and that the run-up to opening day in late November will be snowier than usual, forecaster Ryan Boudreau said Tuesday.
Winters that coincide with the La Nina weather pattern can result in either strong snowfall or low totals and are often hard to predict, he noted. But meteorologist Cory Gates, Boudreau’s partner in the AspenWeather.net service, believes that the upcoming winter-spring season will be a skier and snowboarder’s delight.
Snowmass Ski Area and Aspen Highlands stand to receive between 360 inches and 350 inches, respectively, of the fluffy white stuff, according to Gates’ forecast. Normal snowfall for the two areas is 320-330 inches over the seven-month period.
At Aspen Mountain, they predict 320 inches are expected to fall. A normal season at Ajax would be 290-300 inches. The forecast did not offer a prediction for Buttermilk Mountain, which like Snowmass, Highlands and Ajax is operated by Aspen Skiing Co.
In addition, the town of Aspen will see 166 inches of snow through April. A normal year would be 146-156 inches, according to AspenWeather.net.
“My gut, which I rely on a lot, says my numbers are too low and that more snow could happen,” Gates wrote in his slide show presentation.
Seasonal weather outlooks are difficult to predict, he added. “Things change and are not straightforward when forecasting for a seven-month period,” Gates said.
Of Aspen’s 10 snowiest winters of the modern era, six occurred during the La Nina weather pattern, the forecast noted.
Boudreau said October snowstorms are likely to start occurring in the middle of next week. He added that dry spells (10 days or longer without snowfall) will be unlikely this winter compared with the last few years.
AspenWeather.net, a subscription service, unveiled a new-look website and launched a new iPhone application in the weeks prior to Saturday’s annual forecasting party.